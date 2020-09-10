A strong core brimming with experience and skill highlights Windber’s 2020 campaign.
Eight starters return on each side of the ball, while 14 lettermen are back from a team that went 6-5 and made an appearance in the District 5 Class A semifinals.
With plenty of veterans back, coach Matt Grohal expects his team to compete within the WestPAC and District 5.
“We certainly have high expectations this year,” Grohal said. “Many of these players have been two- and now three-year starters. We have an experienced group returning. Like always, we hope to contend for a conference championship and would certainly like to qualify for district playoffs.”
Although Windber lost 28-14 at Northern Bedford in the playoffs last year, Grohal believed that was a stepping stone looking toward this season.
“Certainly, we had a great game on the road against Northern Bedford, coming up just short of a victory,” Grohal said.
“Those young guys have battled through everything for this program, many of them starting on varsity roster at age 14 and some being maybe not physically ready to perform at the varsity level. The experience they have gained over the last two years will hopefully pay dividends this fall.”
With an experienced lineup back in the fold, Grohal and his staff have opened the playbook more.
“I’d say offensively we have been able to throw a little more at them,” Grohal said. “It’s nice being able to coach ‘experience’ and not just teaching really young guys fundamentals all the time.
“We have some really good skilled players, so it’s nice to see them absorb some new plays/formations. Defensively as well, Coach (Frank) Tallyen has been able to install some new schemes that we just couldn’t utilize because of youth/immaturity.”
Junior Aiden Gray is back at quarterback. The 6-foot athlete threw for 687 yards and six scores last fall.
“Aiden Gray returns as starting QB for us, he had a really nice 2019 season,” Grohal said.
“With the addition of a couple more weapons for him, we will look to utilize him way more in the pass game. He had a tremendous summer this year throwing the ball at all the summer workouts and 7-on-7s we attended.”
John Shuster immediately made a splash as a freshman with 1,478 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, while also leading the team with 77 tackles and four sacks.
“John Shuster is really a once-a-decade kid,” Grohal said. “His work ethic is unmatched on this roster. He has really shown a lot of growth over the past year, both physically and a maturity level. We really expect bigger things from him this year.”
Sophomore Ethan Brady collected 56 tackles last year on defense.
“Ethan Brady has such a great grasp of both sides of the ball and what we want as coaches,” Grohal said. “He’s like having another coach on the field, he is so football savvy. He can also play a multitude of positions, which is a true benefit for us.”
