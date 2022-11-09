Windber coach Matt Grohal can recite without hesitation the near misses his Ramblers have had in district or subregional championship games during his 12 seasons as head coach.
“My first year in 2011, we had (2,352-yard rusher) Colin Bryan and he broke his ankle against North Star,” Grohal said of a 28-14 title game setback. “We lost in 2017 (17-14 to Northern Bedford), Evan Quinn and Cody Simanski’s year. We were down to the 5-yard line. We kicked a field goal to tie it and they blocked a field goal.
“Last year, another heart-breaker with a field goal,” Grohal said of a 35-34 loss to Westinghouse in the District 5-8 2A subregional. “We’ve been there. We’ve showed everybody we could play at the state level, but we’ve got to get one of these to get that opportunity. If it’s meant to be, it will happen.”
The second-seeded Ramblers (10-1) will face top-seeded Northern Bedford (11-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the District 5 Class 1A title game at Bedford High School. The championship originally was scheduled on Friday night, but was moved because of a forecast of heavy rain.
“They’re very balanced,” Grohal said of the Black Panthers.
“The quarterback (junior Eion Snider) is a very capable thrower. Adam Johnson is one of the best tailbacks we’ve faced all year, if not the best.
“They’re pretty balanced, almost 50-50, run and the pass.”
Northern Bedford has scored 437 points while allowing 132.
Snider has 1,714 passing yards and 18 TDs.
Johnson has 1,549 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.
“There have been teams that have worked really hard to try to take away our run game, so we had to throw the ball,” Northern Bedford coach Garry Black said. “There are teams that back off and cover guys, and we run the ball. We’ve been lucky enough to be able to do both.”
Windber has outscored opponents 534-49, scoring 54 or more points in eight games, surpassing 60 points twice.
Senior running back John Shuster has 6,473 rushing yards and 97 touchdowns on the ground. This season, Shuster has 2,422 rushing yards and 35 rushing TDs.
“He doesn’t need a lot of room. He has really good vision. He accelerates and goes,” Northern Bedford coach Garry Black said of Shuster. “He doesn’t cut all over the field.
“He’s an accelerate-one-cut-and-go kind of kid. If he gets to your second level and beyond, you’re not going to catch him.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.