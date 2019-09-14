WINDBER – James Shearman scored three times, freshman John Shuster added 116 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and the Windber Ramblers defense pitched a shutout to help lead them to a 42-0 victory over the visiting North Star Cougars Friday night at Windber Stadium.
“We came in really beat up tonight,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said. “I thought there in the first half when we scored in all three phases of the game the kids answered some questions. It was imperative that we came into this game tonight and played well.
“These next two weeks are really going to be tough. We are going to need to play better to get by our next two opponents in Berlin and Meyersdale.”
“Coming off the loss to Portage we had to come in and rebound today,” said Shuster.
“The guys up front blocked great and opened up some big holes.”
Windber took the ball on the opening series and a key fourth down conversion from quarterback Aiden Gray to Dylan Tomlinson put the ball inside the North Star 10-yard line. The drive was finished off by Shearman running off the left side to give the Ramblers the early 7-0 lead.
After both teams failed to move the chains on their next possessions, Windber went back to work on offense. Three straight runs by the Ramblers Shuster moved the ball into Cougar territory. Once again, it was Shearman taking the handoff and making people miss to score from 26 yards out making it 14-0 Windber with two minutes left in the opening quarter.
On the Cougars next possession disaster struck for North Star. Bryce Shroyer was hit hard by a Rambler defender causing the ball to come out, and it was picked up by senior Evan Custer who returned it 31 yards for the score, and then he added the extra point as well for the rare seven-point score making it 21-0 as the first quarter came to an end.
The bad luck continued for the Cougars on their next possession, as a pass from Kyle Price was intercepted by Shearman and he returned it all the way down to the North Star 13-yard line to set up Windber’s offense.
Two plays later Shuster powered his way into the end zone from five yards out and it was quickly a 28-0 game.
After the Ramblers defense forced the Cougars to punt, Tomlinson took the punt at his own 45-yard line and returned to 55 yards for another Windber score making it 35-0 with just over eight minutes left in the first half.
“We had eight or nine guys hurt tonight,” Cougars coach Wes Berkebile said. “We had a lot of young guys out here.
“We only had one or two of our starting linemen in there, and the score isn’t indicative of how well they played for being so young.”
Windber took its first possession of the half to start the fourth quarter for another score as Shearman added his third touchdown of the game from 28 yards out to set the final at 42-0 in favor of the Ramblers.
“I saw a bunch of energy from our lineman tonight,” added Shearman. “When I got the ball, I saw some really big holes and I was able to get through them for the scores.”
Windber will travel to face the undefeated Berlin Mountaineers next week in a key WestPAC matchup.
