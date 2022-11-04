WINDBER, Pa. – As part of an offensive line corps that helped lead Windber to over 500 yards of total offense in the Ramblers’ 66-0 win over Conemaugh Township, senior Dominic Bifano took pride in what the unit accomplished during Friday’s District 5 Class 1A semifinal at Windber Stadium.
“There is no better feeling than moving someone against their will and they can’t stop you,” Bifano said. “It’s just the best feeling there is in football.”
Windber (10-1) rushed for 391 yards with John Shuster’s 311 yards on 18 carries leading the charge. In total, the line paved the way for six touchdown runs while allowing Windber passers to connect on two scoring tosses.
“We’ve all worked our butt off for four years,” Bifano said. “(Shuster) always gives me credit. Gives the whole line credit. I love blocking for him. He’s probably the best Windber running back we’ve ever seen.”
The Ramblers advance to take on unbeaten Northern Bedford County in next week’s District 5-1A championship game. The top-seeded Black Panthers topped Tussey Mountain 35-13 in Friday’s other semifinal.
“I just told the guys, ‘We’re exactly where we thought we’d be heading to the district championship game,’ ” Windber coach Matt Grohal said. “The work ethic these guys have put in since mid-November after we lost that game against Westinghouse. There’s a lot of starters back from that team from last year. They’ve had a chip on their shoulder.”
The Indians’ season ends with a 6-5 after the team’s second loss to Windber in three weeks.
A snap over the head of Indians quarterback Tanner Shirley rolled through the end zone, giving the hosts a 2-0 lead 54 seconds into the game. Windber marched 67 yards following the free kick, capping its first drive with a 26-yard run from Colin Marx. Shuster finished off the Ramblers’ next possession when he dashed 81 yards through the Conemaugh Township defense on a third-and-16 snap, making it 16-0 following the second of eight point-after kicks from Bryson Costa.
With the Indians struggling to move the ball during the second quarter, Windber used touchdown runs from Shuster (43 yards) and Blake Klosky (2 yards) along with Evan Brady’s 18-yard pass from Ethan Brady to build a 37-0 lead.
With 68 seconds left in the first half, Ethan Brady atoned for an interception that he had tossed to Conemaugh Township’s Ethan Black by picking off Shirley at the Indians’ 35 and racing to the end zone, making it 44-0.
As the entire second half was played under a running clock, Shuster put a lid on his evening with a 63-yard jaunt early in the third quarter. Luke Hostetler followed that score six minutes later with a 6-yard scamper.
Windber ended its scoring outburst with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Barkley to Cole Mash with 7:47 left in the fourth and Hostetler’s two-point conversion run.
Shirley, a key contributor to Conemaugh Township’s prolific offense early in the season, played through injury during the first half and completed eight of his 21 attempts. The Indians were also without junior Jon Updyke.
Despite the thin ranks, it was Windber’s second-half scoring output that possibly flustered Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. the most.
“It was tough. We were a little banged up,” Penna said. “They’re a very good football team. I thought they handled this a bit classless tonight, especially in the third and fourth quarter. But hey, everyone handles themselves in different ways. My kids played hard, it’s been a rough year for them.”
For Grohal, it was a matter of keeping everyone sharp during the postseason.
“We weren’t going to sub down until they took No. 5 (Black) out of the game defensively. We did at the end. I told Tanner in the handshake line, ‘Really gutsy performance,’ ” Grohal said. “… Our young guys didn’t get an opportunity to play JV.
“You get to the end of the year and these guys don’t get to play much. When we put our second and third groups in, we’re playing football. Unfortunately, we scored on a wide-open guy. It is what it is.”
Thor O’Ship’s 22 yards on 13 rushes led the Indians on the ground, and displayed the grit that Penna sees in the versatile senior, who lined up in an assortment of positions and roles for Conemaugh Township this season.
“What a tough kid,” Penna said. “He’s battled all year long. Never flinched at any position we asked him to play at. We have so many unsung heroes. I’m proud of the guys and the way they played.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
