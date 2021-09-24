WINDBER, Pa. – John Shuster and Luke Hostetler each rushed for over 100 yards Friday night to highlight a big-play Windber offense that helped stake the unbeaten Ramblers to a huge early lead en route to a 64-22 thumping of visiting Tussey Mountain.
Shuster rushed for a game-high 138 yards and two scores on 10 carries and also caught a touchdown pass, while Hostetler picked up 125 yards and a score on 11 carries as the Ramblers’ relentless attack churned out 484 of 500 total yards on the ground. Windber (5-0) scored on its first play from scrimmage and found the end zone on five consecutive first-half possessions to build a commanding 42-0 halftime advantage.
“This is five games in a row we’ve started fast,” said Rambler coach Matt Grohal. “We got a three-and-out and a quick score, and things steamrolled from there.”
Defensively, Windber limited the Titans (1-3) to only 41 first-half yards. “Our defense has been playing lights-out all year,” Grohal said.
“They (Windber) controlled the line of scrimmage and took away our running game,” said Tussey Mountain coach Tim Lucko. “That’s a darn good football team.” “We got taken to the woodshed, and how we respond is going to show the character of our team.”
Windber senior Keith Charney set the tone for the contest on his team’s first snap as he took a pitch and sprinted 41 yards to the end zone, and Rambler kicker Jordan Wright hit the first of eight straight PATs to make it 7-0 at the 9:35 mark of the opening period.
Dylan Tomlinson found running room and dashed 47 yards for a score on the Ramblers’ next possession, and Windber’s defense recovered a fumble at the Titans’ 32 on the ensuing series.
Six plays later, Windber converted a fourth-and-goal when Aiden Gray tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Shuster, and after a Titans three-and-out, a 53-yard Shuster run was followed by his 2-yard scoring plunge that made it 28-0 heading into the second quarter.
Shuster then carried four times for 55 yards on a seven-play, 60-yard drive that he finished with an 11-yard touchdown run at the 7:47 mark of the second.
After another Tussey Mountain three-and-out, Charney completed Windber’s first-half onslaught by eluding several tacklers and taking it to the house on a 76-yard punt return.
The Ramblers opened the third quarter as Nick Dom fielded the kickoff and took it the distance from 78 yards out.
The Titans responded on the following series and got on the board with a 75-yard touchdown run by Kyler Coffman, who finished with a team-leading 94 yards on the ground.
Windber added another score on the ensuing possession when Hostetler capped a seven-play drive with an 18-yard touchdown run.
Titans quarterback Landon Myers connected with Jack Stoudnour on a 33-yard completion later in the third quarter to move the ball into Windber territory, and four plays later that same combo hooked up for an 18-yard scoring pass. Coffman added the conversion run.
Myers, who finished 7 of 10 for 130 yards, fired his second touchdown strike of the night to Stoudnour with just under five minutes left in the game before Windber’s Colin Marx set the eventual final with a 6-yard touchdown run. “Our freshman quarterback and our freshman receiver combined to have a nice game,” said Lucko.
Tussey Mountain will host Glendale next Friday, while Windber will host Meyersdale.
