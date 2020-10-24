WINDBER – After one of the bigger wins of his coaching career, Windber’s Matt Grohal wasn’t ready to pat himself on the back. In fact, he joked that he might give himself a pink slip.
“I think they told me we threw the ball 21 times. I think I might have to fire myself,” Grohal said jokingly after his team’s 35-7 victory over Portage on Friday night. “That’s not what I want to do, but we were pretty balanced tonight. I think that kept them off-kilter a little bit. Our offense was really clicking tonight.”
It certainly was. Quarterback Aiden Gray and receiver Aaron Willis softened the defense with some big pass plays early in the game and running back John Shuster took advantage, rushing for 203 yards and four touchdowns. Windber defeated Portage 35-7.
“I feel like, in the beginning, we opened the offense up with the passing a little bit,” Shuster said. “It created some lanes up the middle, and the O-line played great today.”
The Ramblers (6-1) were stopped on their opening possession but the Mustangs (4-2) fumbled the punt and Gino Flori grabbed the first of his two first-half recoveries. Gray hit Willis for a 30-yard pass play to the Portage 4-yard line. Two plays later, Shuster was in the end zone for a 6-0 lead.
Portage answered with a 63-yard drive capped by Andrew Miko’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Claar with 4:26 left in the first quarter. Dylan Tubbs’ point-after kick gave the Mustangs a 7-6 lead.
Windber went back to the passing game immediately, with Gray hitting Willis for 27 yards and 22 yards on their next possession. The duo also drew a 15-yard defensive pass interference penalty. Gray threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Tomlinson that put Windber ahead for good.
“They’re a lot more multiple than they have been in the past,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said. “They’ve got a lot of athletes. We’ve got to try to take them away and take some chances. Their kids made some plays, especially early on, in the passing game, which set us back a little bit. Then they hit us with their traditional stuff.”
The “traditional stuff” consisted mostly of Shuster taking direct snaps out of the single-wing offense and running up the middle, left and right, often for big chunks of yardage. The biggest came in the second quarter, as he appeared to be stopped before bursting out of the pack for a 51-yard touchdown run.
“Just driving the pile, and I saw a little lane to the left, hit it outside and went,” said Shuster, who topped the 1,000-yard milestone for the season and the 2,500-yard mark for his career.
After having a point-after kick blocked and another one miss off the upright, Grohal gave the ball to Shuster, who ran it in for a 2-point conversion that extended the lead to 20-7.
Shuster’s 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and his second conversion run of the evening made it 28-7. He added a 23-yarder with less than 6 minutes remaining in the fourth, and Jordan Wright kicked the extra point.
Aside from its opening drive of the game, Portage was unable to sustain drives. The Mustangs pounced on a punt that hit a Windber special teamer in the second quarter, giving them the ball at the Ramblers 24-yard line, but Tomlinson intercepted Miko’s first-down pass at the 4-yard line.
“Our defense has been carrying us all year, and if we have any chance of doing anything in the playoffs, it will be because of those guys,” Grohal said.
The Windber coach said his team will be the second seed in District 5-AA and host No. 3 Chestnut Ridge next week.
“That’s what our AD told us – if we won tonight, regardless of what they did, we were hosting,” Grohal said.
The No. 3 seed in the District 6-A playoffs, Portage will look to rebound after losing to Berlin Brothersvalley and Windber in consecutive weeks. The Mustangs will host the winner of No. 6 Juniata Valley and No. 11 Saltsburg, which will meet on Saturday.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve lost back-to-back games,” Slanoc said. “Berlin and Windber are really good teams. We knew that. It’s tough to swallow for us because we’re a proud program, but there are things we need to work on.”
