A month ago, Matt Grohal and his Windber Ramblers had a schedule that included a short road trip to Ferndale for a Week 2 WestPAC game.
That 20-minute drive now will be a 3 1/2 hour commute across the state to Luzerne County.
District 5 Class AA Windber will play at the District 2 Class AAA Hanover Area Hawkeyes at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The unfamiliar opponent from the Wyoming Valley Conference is a late addition to the Ramblers’ schedule – a replacement for Ferndale Area, which finalized a co-op with Conemaugh Valley in football during the first week of preseason camp.
“The kids wanted to play,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said after the new opponent was announced on Tuesday.
“We’ve been looking for a game since the merger of Valley and Ferndale. This surfaced over the weekend. Our administration and AD (Steve Slatcoff) put it together. It will be a good experience for our kids playing against a big Triple-A school.
“We’ll see where we stand up for the rest of the season.”
Grohal said the Ramblers will travel 215 miles to play coach Rick Hummer’s Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Hanover Area is coming off back-to-back 3-8 seasons in 2019 and 2018 and is 6-25 overall the previous three years.
“They haven’t played a game yet (this season),” Grohal said. “They had a scrimmage last week. Their league or their school had suspended all activities over the last couple weeks.
“Our boosters stepped up to help us make this trip happen,” Grohal added. “We’re really fortunate for that.”
Windber defeated Somerset County rival Conemaugh Township 50-7 in the season opener.
Sophomore John Shuster ran for 177 yards and four touchdowns, and Aaron Willis returned two interceptions for TDs.
“I thought we were solid everywhere,” Grohal said. “Special teams, we had a couple woes we have to clean up. Our offensive line controlled the game. Overall, a really good team effort.
“We’re still so young. We have one senior starter. We’re starting four or five sophomores and the rest juniors.”
Ferndale had only 17 players at the outset of camp and the Yellow Jackets joined forces with traditional rival Conemaugh Valley. Now with a roster of more than 40 players – as well as a large band and cheerleading squad – the Blue Jays rolled to a 41-0 victory over North Star in Week 1.
Meyersdale replaced Ferndale on the opening week schedule with a game at Tussey Mountain. The host Titans beat the Red Raiders 35-21.
Other WestPAC schools still are searching for an opponent to fill the spot vacated when the co-op became official.
Conemaugh Township, originally set to play Ferndale in Week 3, had not found an opponent as of Tuesday, according to Athletic Director Jarod Feathers.
Athletic directors or coaches contacted at WestPAC schools Portage (Week 4), North Star (Week 5), Conemaugh Valley (Week 6), Berlin Brothersvalley (Week 7), Blacklick Valley (Week 8) and Shade (Week 9) all said they have yet to find an opponent to replace Ferndale.
