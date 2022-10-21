DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – John Shuster ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns in less than a half of work to lead the Windber Ramblers (8-1) past the Conemaugh Township Indians (6-3) 61-0 in the final scheduled game between two neighboring rivals.
“I think we just dominated up front as a team,” Shuster said. “It means a lot to beat these guys in the final regular- season meeting, but we are going to see these guys again in two weeks in the playoffs. Hopefully they get some of their guys back, and we look forward to playing them.”
Shuster’s rushing partner Blake Klosky who added two touchdowns of his own agreed.
“I just have fun every week with new competition,” Windber’s Blake Klosky said. “It means a lot to beat these guys on their home field in the last regular season game in this rivalry, and we are not going to take the foot off the gas the rest of the year. We will see them in two weeks.”
Conemaugh Township has been hit hard by the injury bug in recent weeks, but coach Tony Penna Jr. liked the fight from his younger players.
“I am just proud of how hard these young guys played tonight. A lot of them got some great experience tonight and I’m proud of them for how hard they played.”
After a three and out by the Indians the Ramblers struck quickly. Shuster took his first carry 41 yards to the Conemaugh Township 4-yard line. Shuster took a direct snap on the next play for the score giving the Ramblers the 6-0 lead after the extra point failed.
After another three-and-out by the Indians, Windber went to work on the Indians half of the field with Blake Klosky rumbling in from 19 yards out, and after a two-point run by Luke Hostetler it was 14-0.
On the next Windber series, it took Shuster only one play to find pay dirt as he weaved through the Indians defense on a nifty 57-yard score making it 21-0 with 5:16 remaining in the opening quarter.
Another three and out by the Indians gave the ball back to the Ramblers as the quarter ended. Less then a minute into the second quarter, Luke Hostetler became the third Windber rusher to find the end zone by powering his way in from 5 yards out to lead 28-0.
Indians quarterback Thor O’Ship was picked off on the next series for Conemaugh Township by the Ramblers Luke Hostetler who made a nice 40-yard interception return down to the four-yard line.
Blake Klosky punched it in from there to make it 35-0 with just over ten minutes left to play in the second quarter.
After the Ramblers picked off another pass deep in Indian territory, Shuster scored his third rushing touchdown of the night to make it 42-0 midway through the second.
Windber added a field goal just before the half to send the Ramblers to the locker room with a 45-0 advantage.
The second half started out fast for Windber as Colin Marx raced untouched down the right sideline for a 69-yard score on the Ramblers first offensive snap stretching the lead out to 53-0. Freshman Cole Mash added another score later in the quarter to round out the scoring for the night setting the final at 61-0.
“Our goal was to come out and play with physicality,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said. “I think since the Berlin (Brothersvalley) game we have stepped it up a notch. The goal this year is to win a district championship, and no matter who we play, or how healthy they are we just need to win.”
