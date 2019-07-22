Pitt-Johnstown rising junior and Martella’s Pharmacy right-hander Braxton Roxby signed a contract to pitch for the Bourne Braves in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League on July 16.
Roxby, a native of Windber, made his debut on Friday and struck out three. Roxby’s fastball was clocked at over 95 mph.
The Windber Area High School graduate went 5-3 with a 4.95 ERA, .213 opponents’ batting average and 67 strikeouts in 561/3 innings for the Mountain Cats in 2019.
