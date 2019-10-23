EVERETT – Windber High School won its first District 5 Class A girls cross country team championship and North Star’s Emily Coddington was the individual champion on Tuesday.
Northern Bedford High School won the 5-A boys cross country team title and Black Panthers Ian Zimmerman and Ian Sherlock took the top two finishes in the individual race during the event held at the Bedford County Technical Center.
In the girls race, Windber and Meyersdale finished tied for first place with 56 points, but the Ramblers won the championship on the tiebreaker for having the highest placing sixth-place finisher. Windber’s sixth-place runner finished 23rd and Meyersdale’s sixth-place finisher was 28th based on results including only teams that scored in the race.
“I knew it was going to be a tight race. There were so many great competitors,” Windber coach Barb DiLoreto said. “Our girls have been working hard diligently all season.
“All of their ducks were in a row, so to speak. They were ready. They were anxious. They went for it and they held nothing back. They worked together as a team.”
The Cougars’ Coddington won in a time of 20:37.6 and the junior will advance to the PIAA championship meet on Nov. 2 in Hershey.
The entire Windber team will advance to the state meet.
Coddington will be joined by state-qualifying runners: Second-place Moriah Hersch (22:12) of Meyersdale; third-place Grace Lieford (22:21.8) of North Star; fourth-place Ava Whysong (22:24.3) of Chestnut Ridge; and sixth place Harley Socie (23:10.5) of Northern Bedford.
North Star did not have enough runners to score as a team but had two finishers in the top five.
Trinity Krause was was Windber’s top finisher in fifth place.
The Ramblers’ Kyra Allison (23:58.3) was ninth; Paige Bennethum (24:14.3) was 11th; Adelynn York (25:23.3) was 21st; Samantha DelGrande (26:05.7) was 26th, Olivia Chappie (26:29.7) was 27th; and Taylor Plunkard (26:34.3) was 28th.
“We did have a lot of depth. It was their day,” DiLoreto said.
“They were ready to take on that challenge.
“It is our first team title. It’s long overdue. We’ve had great runners over the years but this year collectively we had a strong team and it was their turn. None of the girls have ever gone to states before. They have been working to attain this goal and they succeeded this year.”
In the boys race, Northern Bedford ran away with the team title with 26 points. Southern Fulton and Meyersdale tied for the next spot with 70 points apiece, but the Indians took runner-up on a tiebreaker. Southern Fulton’s sixth-place finisher was 33rd, and Meyersdale did not have a sixth-place runner.
Windber’s Matthew Shank (18:16.6) placed third. Meyersdale’s Dan Yoder (19:01.2) and Gabe Kretchman (19:04.3) were the next highest area runners at eighth and ninth, respectively. They each will advance to the PIAA Championship Meet.
Meyersdale’s Reese Kennell (19:08.4) finished 10th, and North Star’s Dominic Hanik (19:14.4) was 11th.
