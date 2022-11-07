With 10 starters and 13 letterwinners returning from last season, the Windber girls soccer team figured to have a strong chance of returning to the PIAA tournament in 2022.
Five unanswered goals allowed Windber to defeat WestPAC foe Rockwood to earn a 5-1 victory in Wednesday’s District 5 Class 1A title game and repeat as champions.
The 19-0 Ramblers host District 7 No. 3 seed Greensburg Central Catholic (13-5) at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the first round.
Windber has outscored opponents 150-6 this season. Veterans up and down the lineup have led the Ramblers to their fifth District 5 title in the past seven seasons.
“Experience without a doubt,” Windber coach Paul Buza said of what separates this year’s team from past squads. “We’re just building on what we learned four years ago. Build, build, build, and now they’re at the pinnacle. These seven seniors are the heart and soul of this team. There’s no doubt.”
Junior Riley Brubaker netted three goals in the district title game against Rockwood. Junior Mariah Andrews and senior Anna Steinbeck, with 104 career goals, each added a marker in the victory over the Rockets, who were outscored 15-0 by Windber in two regular-season meetings.
For the season, Steinbeck has 48 goals and 18 assists. Brubaker has 36 goals and 32 assists. Andrews has compiled 26 goals and 21 assists. Junior Kaylee Dowdell and senior Rylee Ott each have 11 assists. Senior Lexie James has produced 13 clean sheets while allowing just five goals.
“I’m not going to hide this from anybody – one of our goals at the beginning of the year was the state championship,” Buza said. “It has to be at this point. We just got to go out and play our game the best we can, work hard and let the chips fall where they may.”
Windber has dropped two straight PIAA playoff games in the first round.
Freedom defeated Windber 4-2 in a 2021 PIAA first-round game at Windber Stadium. The Ramblers lost 2-0 to Shady Side Academy in 2018.
In 2017, the Ramblers defeated Bishop McCort Catholic 3-2 in the first round and fell 1-0 to Greensburg Central Catholic in a quarterfinal. Greensburg Central Catholic topped Windber 7-0 in the 2016 first round.
Greensburg Central Catholic is led by Youngstown State commit Sara Felder, who tallied three goals and two assists in the Centurions’ 7-0 victory over Waynesburg Central in the District 7 consolation game. Riley Kerr added a hat trick.
Greensburg Central Catholic was the PIAA runner-up in 2020 and 2021. The Centurions lost 4-3 in overtime to Freedom in the District 7 semifinals.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will face the victor of Mercyhurst Prep vs. Springdale on Saturday.
Rockwood at Freedom Area, 6 p.m.
The 15-5 Rockets travel to face the 17-4 Bulldogs.
Rockwood will look to rebound after dropping a 5-1 decision to Windber on Wednesday in the District 5 championship game. Senior Finnleigh Gould has 34 goals and 14 assists. Junior Mollie Wheatley has 22 goals and nine assists.
Sophomore Addy Barkman has 18 goals and 12 assists. Freshman Taylor Demchak has posted 10 clean sheets.
Freedom defeated Springdale 3-0 in the District 7 title game on Friday. The Bulldogs also defeated Bishop Canevin (8-0), Seton LaSalle (5-2) and Greensburg Central Catholic (4-3 in double overtime) in the district playoffs.
In 2021, Freedom defeated Windber 4-2 in the first round of the PIAA tournament and fell to Greensburg Central Catholic in a quarterfinal.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will meet the victor of Penns Valley vs. Karns City on Saturday.
Class 2A
Mount Pleasant vs. Bedford, at Richland High School, 6 p.m.
The 19-2 Vikings travel to Johnstown to face the 16-3 Bisons, who have won seven straight District 5-6 titles.
Bedford, seeded No. 2 in the district playoffs, defeated Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference foe Central 1-1 (3-1 in penalty kicks) to earn another district crown. Bedford also defeated Richland (8-0) and Juniata (6-0) to advance to the district title game.
Mount Pleasant, seeded No. 2 in the District 7 playoffs, defeated West Mifflin (12-0), Freeport (4-0) and South Park (1-0 in overtime) to advance to the district title game. Avonworth defeated Mount Pleasant 2-1 on Saturday. Freshman Morgan Gesinski leads the Vikings with 32 goals. Sophomore Rylie Bugosh has 29 goals. Mount Pleasant has posted 15 shutouts.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will face the victor of Fort LeBoeuf vs. North Catholic on Saturday.
High School Boys
Class 1A
United vs. Winchester Thurston, at Norwin, 6 p.m.
The 15-3-1 Lions travel to face the 16-2-1 Bears at Norwin High School in North Huntingdon.
The Lions earned their first District 6 soccer title with a 2-0 victory over Richland on Wednesday. Senior Dylan Dishong is the program’s all-time leading scorer and has 40 tallies this season.
Freshman Carter Payne and Dishong scored in United’s 2-0 victory over Richland. Andrew Payne made 11 saves in the shutout and has five clean sheets this season.
Winchester Thurston defeated Charleloi 3-2 in the District 7 title match on Friday. The No. 2-seeded Bears also defeated California (8-1), Serra Catholic (4-0) and Sewickley Academy (4-3 in overtime) throughout the District 7 playoffs.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will face the victor of Seneca vs. Eden Christian on Saturday.
Class 2A
Beaver vs. Bedford, at Windber Stadium, 5 p.m.
The 14-7 Beavers travel to Somerset County to face the 19-1-1 Bisons.
Bedford edged Somerset 6-5 in penalty kicks to earn the District 5 title on Nov. 1. Two days later, junior Cole Taylor scored all four goals in a 4-0 victory over St. Marys Area. Senior Layne Richardson notched the shutout. Taylor set a Bedford single-season record with his 45th goal of the season on Thursday.
Junior Chase Bussard has 29 assists, and senior Caleb Wigfield has 17 goals this season.
Beaver dropped a 1-0 decision in overtime to Deer Lakes in the District 7 title match. Beaver advanced in penalty kicks over Quaker Valley in the semifinals.
The No. 6-seeded Beavers also defeated Brownsville (8-2) and Shady Side Academy (1-1 in penalty kicks) in the District 7 playoffs. Senior Jason Bonnar leads Beaver with 16 goals and six assists. Junior Kyle Carlsen has 13 goals and 10 assists. Senior Robert Cestra has posted nine shutouts.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will meet the victor of Mercyhurst Prep vs. Quaker Valley on Saturday.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Class 1A
Bishop Canevin at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.
The 21-1 Indians host the 17-7 Crusaders, the No. 3 seed out of District 7.
Conemaugh Township defeated WestPAC foe Shade for the third time this season in four sets to earn the District 5 title on Wednesday. Senior Hannah Swank led the Indians with 25 kills and 25 digs. Junior setter Alison Matera dished out 50 assists, and senior Hannah Sodano added 17 digs. Sophomore Ava Byer netted 14 digs and 11 kills.
Conemaugh Township is ranked No. 8 in the state by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. The Indians have won 19 consecutive matches. Their only loss is to District 5-8 Class 2A and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion Somerset.
Swank leads Conemaugh Township with 295 kills. The Bloomsburg commit also has 187 digs, 37 blocks and 33 aces. Matera has compiled 703 assists. Sodano has 196 digs, 163 kills and 57 aces. Junior Kendra Huber has 133 kills, 41 aces and 35 blocks. Byer has 195 digs and 110 kills. Sophomore Brianna Shetler has 179 digs.
Bishop Canevin lost in four sets to eventual District 7 runner-up Serra Catholic in the district semifinals. The Crusaders bounced back to sweep Mapletown to earn the third seed and a bid to the PIAA tournament.
The winner of Tuesday’s match will meet the victor of Oswayo Valley vs. Serra Catholic on Saturday.
Shade at West Branch, 7 p.m.
The 19-4 Panthers will battle the 19-0 Warriors, champions of District 6.
Shade dropped a four-set match to Conemaugh Township in the District 5 title match on Wednesday. Senior Jenna Muha totaled 31 kills and 12 digs. Senior Jadeyn Gross provided 24 assists, and junior Kori Boozer added 27 digs.
Muha leads Shade with 528 kills, 246 digs, 98 blocks and 42 aces. The Frostburg State basketball commit surpassed 1,000 career kills on Sept. 15. Gross has compiled 404 assists and 43 aces. Sophomore Deborah Bozovich has 174 kills, 70 blocks and 44 aces. Sophomore Jaedyn Krupper has 223 digs and 42 aces. Boozer has 405 digs.
West Branch is ranked No. 2 in the state by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Junior Katrina Cowder leads the Warriors with 318 kills, 88 blocks and 47 aces. Junior Marley Croyle has 242 kills, 112 digs and 48 aces. Junior Shianna Hoover has 147 digs. Senior Hayley Wooster has 66 digs, and junior Brooklyn Myers has 579 assists.
The winner of Tuesday’s match will face the victor of Galeton vs. Mount Calvary Christian on Saturday.
Class 2A
Tyrone at Somerset, 7 p.m.
The District 5-8 and LHAC champions from Somerset County are 20-1 and will host the 12-6 Golden Eagles from Blair County.
Somerset is ranked No. 6 in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A state poll. Senior Shawna Walker provided 13 kills and nine digs in Thursday’s four-set victory over Chestnut Ridge in the District 5-8 title match.
Senior Gracie Bowers dished out 31 assists and added five digs. Sophomore Abby Ledney provided four aces, and junior Olivia Svonavec netted eight kills and four aces.
Walker leads Somerset with 315 kills, 122 digs, 49 blocks, 44 aces and a .346 hitting percentage. Bowers has 690 assists and and 93 digs. Senior Shandi Walker has 157 kills, 105 digs and 59 blocks, and Svonavec has 140 kills and 53 blocks. Ledney has 50 aces. Senior Sydney Rush has 41 aces.
Tyrone advanced to the PIAA tournament for the first time in program history. The Golden Eagles began the District 6 playoffs as the No. 6 seed and defeated Forest Hills and Marion Center before getting swept by three-time champion Philipsburg-Osceola.
The winner of Tuesday’s match will meet the victor of York Catholic vs. Parkway Center City on Saturday.
