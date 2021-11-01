WINDBER, Pa. – Mariah Andrews netted two goals for her Windber girls soccer squad to spark the Ramblers’ 5-0 win over Rockwood during Monday’s District 5 Class 1A semifinal at Windber Stadium.
The sophomore forward/midfielder was also a critical component in the Ramblers’ high-press defense, which won balls back from Rockwood almost immediately after possession was lost. If she wasn’t a believer in how effective the frantic defensive approach was going to fare against the Rockets before kickoff, she was after Windber stifled most of the Rockets’ attack before they could take shape … Or even reach midfield.
“I didn’t think it would be effective,” Andrews said with a light chuckle. “We’ve been working on it a lot, though, and I believe in my coaches and what they tell me to do. I’m going to do whatever they tell me to do and I’ll listen to them.”
The tactical approach – similar to the counter-pressing, or gegenpressing, style popularized by Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp – has become the Ramblers’ business card.
“That’s the deal,” Windber coach B. Paul Buza said. “We play it all the time. We asked them to that, especially (Monday) and they executed it to a T.”
The Ramblers (18-1) also avenged a loss to the Rockets in the 2020 District 5 tournament, also in the semifinals. A quick start, with a Shannon Tokarsky goal set up by a crossing feed from Anna Steinbeck, got the Ramblers running in the seventh minute.
“We always preach fast starts and (Monday) was especially important for us,” Buza said. “We didn’t start very well last year in this very same game and it bit us in the butt.”
With Windber dominating possession through the bulk of the first half, Andrews struck for her first goal in the 31st minute when she sent a low shot skidding past Rockwood goalkeeper Leah Ritenour.
Andrews posted her second goal in the 48th minute, pushing a shot by Rockwood backup keeper Sydney Beals, who replaced Ritenour after she suffered an injury during a Windber corner kick late in the first half.
Steinbeck notched Windber’s fourth goal when she tapped in a ball at the goal line from Tokarsky. Gina Gaye set the final in the 74th minute, when she deflected a corner kick from Rylee Ott into the net.
Rockwood (9-8) did send six shots on frame, only for Windber’s Lexie James to turn each try away with aplomb.
“(Windber has) a good team,” Rockwood coach Susie Branham said. “We didn’t even get that many shots on goal. It kind of just fell apart … It just wasn’t our night.”
Windber will face Northern Bedford County, which downed third-seeded Conemaugh Township 4-2 in Monday’s other semifinal.
“We’ve been working really hard for this as a team,” Andrews said. “We’ve all been working hard to get our goal this year and we finally got it. So it’s a relief.”
