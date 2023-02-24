WINDBER – Windber’s resilient defensive attitude has been the spark plug for its success this season, and it needed that more than ever on Friday night in a District 5 Class 2A semifinal battle with Everett.
The Ramblers weathered the storm of a miserable offensive in the first half and then outscored the Warriors 16-6 in the third quarter to pull away for a hard-fought 45-32 victory.
Top-seeded Windber booked a spot in the district championship set for March 4 at 8 p.m. in the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center opposite second-seeded Tussey Mountain, which knocked off Meyersdale 54-44 in the other semifinal.
In addition to the listless start offensively, matters became even more complicated after the Ramblers’ best defender in Rylee Ott picked up her second foul less than a minute into the game and was forced to sit the remainder of the first quarter.
Senior Lexie James softened the blow by scoring six of Windber’s nine first-quarter points and helping the Ramblers end the quarter on a 7-0 run to forge ahead 9-4 after one.
“All throughout the season, whether it be foul trouble or an injury here or there, everybody picked each other up,” said Windber coach Cory Pavlosky. “Tonight was the epitome of that team defense. We don’t have one special player to try to do everything.
“They do it by committee.”
James scored a team-high 13 points for the Ramblers (19-6). Harmony Jablon scored 11 points, all of them coming in the second half. Kaylie Gaye had eight points off the bench, while Ott added seven points.
Everett’s Cloe Price connected on a 3-pointer to knot the game at 13-all at the 6:33 mark of the third quarter. Windber answered by scoring 14 of the game’s next 17 points and went up 27-16 on a putback layup by Shannon Tokarsky.
Price netted a game-high 15 points for the fourth-seeded Warriors (11-13).
Olivia Hillegas added 11 points.
“We’ve given effort all year,” said Everett coach Keith Moyer while reflecting on his team’s season. “Some of our problems have been on the offensive end, and part of that is just being young.
“We’ve played a pretty tough schedule. I’m pretty proud of our kids.”
James capped the frame with a fastbreak layup to give the Ramblers a 29-16 lead at the end of the third.
“I think our team knew we had to perform and push ourselves as hard as we could,” said James of what sparked her team’s third-period rally.
“I think the big thing was us adjusting to their defense, which really helped us.”
Jablon drilled a 3 in the first minute of the fourth to put the Ramblers on top 32-16.
James followed it up on the next possession by going 1-of-2 at the free-throw line to give the Ramblers their largest lead of 17, essentially sealing the game with just 4:30 remaining.
“More quantity. We weren’t shooting enough. We were taking one shot, and then that was it,” Pavlosky said of what helped his team beat the Warriors’ 2-3 zone defense in the second half. “Once we started getting possession of the basketball and getting in the open floor, I think that showed a little bit of our strength.”
The Ramblers will seek their second district crown in the last three seasons against the Titans while also hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 55-46 setback to Northern Bedford County in this past year’s title contest.
“These guys are veterans, and they know what it means,” said Pavlosky. “To get another opportunity to go to Pitt-Johnstown, it’s a testament to their work ethic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.