WINDBER – Gina Gaye led Windber with 13 points while teammate Amanda Cominsky added 10 to lead the Ramblers to a 48-42 victory over Berlin Brothersvalley and advance to the WestPAC championship game Saturday on their home court.
Berlin (11-9), despite dropping a decision by over 20 points several weeks ago to Windber, came out looking like the more confident team and gave Windber (16-1) all it could handle.
Kylie DeArmitt gave Berlin their first lead late in the first midway through the quarter, and the Lady Mountaineers led 11-8 after one.
In the second quarter, foul after foul was called with 21 being called in the first half, and both teams struggled to gain momentum. Windber had several starters sitting with foul trouble, and Berlin carried a 24-20 lead to the half.
Sophomore Gracyn Sechler led all scorers with 20 points on the night and gave the Lady Ramblers fits all night long.
Her nine points in the opening half led all players, and Berlin coach Rachel Prosser was proud of her effort.
“She really had fire in her eyes tonight to play as hard as she could, and her teammates really helped her out with rebounding the ball and getting it out to her,” Prosser said.
Windber came out fired up in the third and finally were able to get the ball inside to Amanda Cominsky, who scored six of her 10 points in the quarter. The Ramblers started the quarter on a 9-2 run, forcing Berlin into a timeout trailing 29-26. Windber would not allow another basket in the quarter, extending their lead to 35-26 after three.
Sechler hit a 3-pointer and followed that up with another basket to cut the Windber lead to 35-31 to start the fourth quarter. Back-to-back baskets by Gaye and Cominsky stretched the Windber lead back out to eight. Berlin was forced to pressure to try and get back into the game, which sent Windber to the foul line on numerous occasions. To its credit, Windber shot 9-for-12 from the charity stripe in the final minutes to ice the game and capture the 48-42 victory.
“We started out real slow today, and we wanted to win this one more than anything so we can play at home Saturday,” Gaye said. “We just encouraged each other and didn’t give up on each other and it worked out in the end. We have been struggling with foul shots all year, but we focused on that and it really paid off tonight.”
Windber coach Cory Pavlosky complimented Gaye, who is coming back after being lost with an ACL injury a year ago.
“Some players wouldn’t have put the work in to come back from that injury, but to her credit she did," he said. "The girls really respect her, and they really gravitate to her. She leads the WestPAC in assists, and we are glad we have her.”
Windber (16-1) now advances to face Shanksville-Stonycreek Saturday for the WestPAC championship. Shanksville just edged Windber, 47-45, on Saturday.
Pavlosky is ready for the rematch.
“We started slow against Shanksville, and we know it will be a close game that will come down to the end, and we are excited for the chance to play them again on our home floor,” he said.
Meanwhile, Prosser will take her young squad into the district playoffs looking to keep gaining on the momentum gained tonight.
“We are going to build on everything we do, and we are working hard,” said Prosser. “We played our hearts out tonight, and we hope to be playing our best basketball next week when the playoffs get started.”
