WINDBER – The Windber girls basketball team needed a jolt of energy. The Ramblers had a 13-day layoff between the end of the regular season and Tuesday’s playoff game, and it showed at the beginning of the contest.
Windber only scored four points in the opening quarter, but the team responded after that to pull out a 39-34 win over Southern Fulton to advance to Saturday’s District 5 Class AA championship game.
“All the girls as they came in, they knew they had a job to do and they stepped up and did it together as a team,” Windber coach Cory Pavlosky said following his team’s victory.
“We’ve been preaching that, preaching that, and preaching that and you had to get creative with those 13 days off, so it was nice to see how they jelled together and battled through and made it a ball game.”
The Ramblers had a big second quarter to take a 22-18 halftime lead.
The second half was a chess match of sorts. Neither team could gain a big lead, but the Ramblers did get a spark in the fourth quarter when senior Alayna Elliott broke away for a fast break layup to achieve the 1,000-point milestone for career.
“I was freaking out,” Elliott said after scoring nine points on Tuesday. “I was trying not to think about it too much, but that thought is always there. Finally I got it and it was an exciting accomplishment.”
Despite the crowd and momentum in Windber’s favor, Southern Fulton did not fold. Immediately after Elliott’s big moment, Southern Fulton’s Hailey Mellott buried a 3-pointer to tie the game up at 30.
“Actually it was a very even game,” Southern Fulton coach Joseph Hollehshead said. “We missed our layups and they made their layups.”
The Indians received a stellar performance from senior guard Lindsey Hollenshead. She scored a game-high 20 points and collected 14 rebounds and nearly willed her team to an upset.
“She wanted this game,” Hollenshead said about his daughter’s final game. “She wanted to get back to UPJ, so she was putting her heart out there. Her goal was to get to UPJ one more time.”
Southern Fulton cut the lead down to 2 points one more time, but Windber was able to drain the clock. Junior Kylie Ashbrook grabbed a late offensive rebound and put it back up to help put the game out of reach.
Ashbrook finished with a team-high 10 points.
“I can feel my heart pumping and more and more as I get older and older, so it’s either lay off the wings or not get in these kind of close games,” Pavlosky joked after the game. “It was an enjoyable atmosphere and they did what they needed to do, especially in the second half to hold for a win.”
The win sets up a rematch with Everett in the District 5 AA title game. The Warriors won last year’s matchup 63-42, and the Ramblers will be looking for revenge. Windber’s challenge will be a tough one, as Everett features St. Francis recruit Kaitlyn Maxwell, one of the top players in the state.
“We’re going to have our hands full and we’re going to try our best to contain her and shut down the rest of that squad and see if we can pull out another district title,” said Pavlosky.
