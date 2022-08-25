WINDBER, Pa. – The familiar blue No. 2 uniform will be visible in the Windber High School backfield during the Ramblers’ final season in the WestPAC.
Senior John Shuster will start his fourth season in the running back position, perhaps taking on an even more significant role in the Windber offense.
“Last year, his carries were down because we had all of those offensive weapons,” Ramblers coach Matt Grohal said. “He’ll be the workhorse in that offense this year, but he’s up for the challenge. He’s 195 pounds. He’s had a tremendous winter and summer. He’s great in the classroom – No. 2 in his class. He’s the total package.”
Last season, Shuster rushed for 1,407 yards and 25 TDs on 155 carries as the Ramblers went 10-1, winning the WestPAC and the Appalachian Bowl before falling by one point in the District 5-8 Class 2A subregional title game against Westinghouse.
“It’s his motor, his work ethic,” Grohal said of Shuster. “I haven’t had a kid like him in my coaching career who works as hard as he does – in the weight room, down here on the field. Just everything he does, he does 100%. That’s what makes you successful in life.”
Shuster ranked third in the area in rushing last season. Heading into his fourth season as a starter, Shuster has 4,045 rushing yards on 519 career carries, an average of 7.8 per run. He has 65 touchdowns for 398 points in three seasons.
“Whatever role they need me to play, I’m just here to win,” said Shuster, preferring to focus on the Ramblers rather than his own success. “That’s the main goal of the team.”
While Windber took its share of graduation hits, the Ramblers still are poised to be among the top squads in the now six-team WestPAC.
Next year, Windber will join Somerset County rivals Berlin Brothersvalley, Meyersdale and North Star in a move to the Inter-County Conference.
Conemaugh Township and Conemaugh Valley/Ferndale will move to the Heritage Conference in 2023.
This season, Portage left theWestPAC for the Heritage Conference, and Blacklick Valley joined a co-op with United in the Heritage this season.
“I feel real good and I think some people might be sleeping on us a little bit,” Grohal said during the WestPAC/Heritage Conference media day event at Windber Stadium earlier this month.
“We’ve got six starters back on that defense that was outstanding last year.
“We’re really excited where we’re at defensively. Offensively, we have some holes to fill but it helps when you have a guy like Johnny Shuster back in the offense.”
Windber, like all the remaining WestPAC teams, had to get creative to fill out a a challenging schedule.
“We’re cautiously optimistic for the season,” Grohal said. “We think we have the potential to be really good. It’s nice that we’re dropping back down to 1A this year so we don’t have to deal with Berlin and Bedford and Westinghouse (in the playoffs).”
The Ramblers outscored opponents 534-97 in 2021. Windber’s defense held the opposition to single-digit scoring in eight of 11 games, with four shutout wins.
Among those were a 42-0 victory over Cambria Heights in the Appalachian Bowl at Penns Manor High School and a 27-0 win over Berlin Brothersvalley in the first round of the subregional playoffs.
The season ended when Westinghouse overcame a pair of 13-point deficits in the second half to edge the Ramblers, who still had an opportunity to win on a last-second, 30-yard field goal attempt that nearly was good.
“It’s been a point of emphasis all summer that the kids don’t want to go out like that again,” Grohal said. “We have some really good leaders on this team that learned from that group I had for four years.
“From a leadership standpoint, they just kind of carried it over. They’ve got a group chat that goes on with the entire team.
“We had a voluntary workout one morning and 42 guys showed up at 8 a.m. to run bleachers.
“It’s exciting that we have great leaders and really good football players back.”
Grohal said the line will be solid despite graduation losses.
That is important on any team, but especially on one that runs a single-wing formation.
“People are going to say we lost that whole line from last year,” Grohal said. “(Senior tackle Dominic) Bifano returns. We had some guys who could have been varsity starters last year, but they just had to wait their turn. I’m very excited about this line.
“We’re big. We’re pretty athletic up front. I don’t think we have a guy less than 215, 220 on the line.”
Bifano (6-foot-1, 235) is a leader. The group also includes senior guard Zack Betcher (6-1, 235), senior center-guard Luke Woodley (6-0, 220), senior guard Angelo Campitell (5-11, 217) and sophomore tackle Ryan Grohal (6-0, 225).
“The line is good. They’ve all been in the weight room this offseason,” Shuster said. “I think we should have a good team this year. We lose a little bit on both sides of the ball, but I feel we have a lot of young kids coming up.”
Grohal said senior Ethan Brady, junior Tanner Barkley and sophomore Evan Brady are at quarterback vying to replace graduated signal caller Aiden Gray.
“Having a season like last year carries on to this year,” Shuster added. “The way it ended, we use that as motivation – try to bounce back better.”
The Ramblers will miss Nick Dom (926 rushing yards), Keith Charney (491 receiving yards) and Gray (743 passing yards), as well as several seasoned defenders and two-way linemen.
“We’ve just got to come to play every week and prepare every week,” Shuster said.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.