WINDBER, Pa. – John Shuster did everything he could to put Windber’s first loss of the season in the rearview mirror and get the Ramblers back on track on Friday night.
Shuster blocked a punt to set up the first of his four rushing touchdowns and the Ramblers defense dominated Uniontown in a 40-0 nonconference victory.
“Tonight, we had to come back from a tough loss last week,” said Shuster, who ran 29 times for 273 yards and went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. “I think we came out hard, had a lot of energy. We had a good push up front all night. That kind of set the tone for the game.”
The Ramblers (5-1) lost two fumbles in the first quarter, but it hardly mattered the way the defense was playing. Uniontown (2-4) finished the first half with minus-25 yards of total offense. The Red Raiders had just 38 yards of offense for the game, with only Cameron Jackson’s 44-yard run in the fourth quarter putting them into positive yardage for the game.
“All year our defense has played lights out,” Ramblers coach Matt Grohal said. “They played so well, even against Berlin last week (in a 14-0 loss). We just couldn’t get anything going offensively. Defensively, we played well enough to beat Berlin; we just couldn’t get in the end zone. Again, tonight, Coach Tallyen just came up with a great game plan, and our guys were really flying to the football.”
Shuster flew to the football in a special teams role that got the Ramblers off to a quick start. He blocked Nathan Serock’s punt on the fourth play from scrimmage to help set Windber up at the Uniontown 4-yard line, then scored on Windber’s first play.
“That was a big start for the game,” Shuster said of the blocked punt. “I’ve been close to a couple this year.”
Windber turnovers kept Uniontown in the game early but the Ramblers blew it open late in the second quarter.
“For as well as we played, there’s a lot of stuff we need to clean up,” Grohal said. “We’ll look at the tape and try to get better for next week.”
Shuster’s second TD run, a 1-yarder and Bryson Costa’s extra point put Windber up 13-0 with 5 minutes remaining in the first half. His 13-yard touchdown run with 1:09 made it 20-0, and Ethan Brady’s 25-yard scoring strike to Blake Klosky with 6.4 seconds remaining in the half capped the scoring barrage.
“What a throw, what a catch,” Grohal said of the Ramblers’ final offensive play of the half, which capped a three-play, 55-yard drive that took just 30 seconds.
Windber couldn’t add to its lead in the third quarter, but Klosky scored on a 3-yard run 46 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Shuster’s final score, a 59-yarder that came after a bad snap, put the mercy rule into effect.
“Credit our guys,” Grohal said. “I thought we won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and that’s usually the difference in the game.”
Uniontown coach Keith Jeffries said he lost some key players to injury early in the game, making it even more difficult to contain Shuster.
“It looked like it was going to be a close game,” Jeffries said. “The dam kind of blew. A couple plays here or there and it might have been a different game. But (the Ramblers are) a tough team.
“They’re a fun group of kids to watch play. They play hard and they play well together. They’re a good ballclub.”
