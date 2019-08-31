WINDBER – On senior night at Windber Stadium, the Windber Ramblers rebounded from an early hole and coasted to a comfortable 48-14 victory over WestPAC rival Ferndale on Friday evening.
While the Ramblers took home the victory, it was the visiting Yellow Jackets who made a splash early right from the opening kickoff. Using a reverse to get the Ramblers leaning left, Tajahi Thomas was able to break back right and sprint away from any potential tacklers for a 93-yard touchdown run to give the Yellow Jackets a lead. Thomas added the extra point to make it a 7-0 advantage just 16 seconds into the game.
“We had the reverse set up, we figured if we could get them all leaning one way and get the ball in 28’s (Thomas’) hands he could break one and that’s exactly what happened,” Yellow Jackets’ coach Shawn Furfari said.
It is never an ideal start to give up a touchdown on the opening kickoff, but the setback did not faze the Ramblers in the slightest. Seven plays after falling behind, the Ramblers answered with a touchdown of their own.
Using a trio of running backs, Windber moved the ball down the field and punched home a score on a 5-yard run from Dylan Tomlinson to make the score 7-6. The Ramblers ran a fake on the point after attempt, but the pass fell incomplete, keeping Ferndale in front by the slimmest of margins.
“They were keying on him (Shuster) tonight but Dylan is a good runner in his own right, and he picked up the slack for us,” Ramblers’ coach Matt Grohal said.
“I’ve got three or four capable runners so if you take one away we can hit you with somebody else."
A stop from the Ramblers defense on the next Yellow Jackets possession forced a punt, but the kick traveled 53 yards before rolling to a stop at the Windber 3-yard line. Rather than see the 97 yards in front of them as an obstacle, the Ramblers offense saw it as an opportunity to rack up the stats and take control of the game.
Highlighted by a 37-yard pass play to Evan Custer, the Ramblers used 12 plays to cover the 97 yards, punctuated by a 1-yard touchdown run from standout freshman John Shuster. Custer nailed the extra point and the Ramblers went in front 13-7, a lead they did not relinquish the rest of the way.
In addition to his touchdown, Custer posted 93 total receiving yards on just four catches and hit all six of his extra point attempts. He also grabbed an interception in the fourth quarter that set up another Ramblers’ touchdown.
In the first half, the Ramblers offense possessed the ball for five series, all five resulting in Ramblers’ touchdowns as the lead continued to grow after bouncing back from the early mishap.
“After that opening kickoff we played pretty sound football,” Grohal said. “Proud of our guys and excited for the opportunities we have ahead of us starting next week.
Quarterback Aiden Gray connected with Custer for a 6-yard touchdown to make it a two-score game after a Ferndale fumble near midfield. Tomlinson furthered the advantage on the next drive with his second touchdown run, once again from 5 yards out.
An interception by James Shearman put the Ramblers back in business and Tomlinson made it a hat trick of touchdowns and complete the Ramblers’ 5-for-5 first half with 24-yard score to send his side into the halftime break with a 34-7 lead.
Windber’s perfect start came to an end with a punt on the opening drive of the second half, but the Ramblers’ defense continued their dominant evening by forcing the Yellow Jackets into a turnover on downs immediately after.
“Our defensive guys had a great game plan,” said Grohal. “I couldn’t be more proud of our defensive guys, that’s two weeks in a row they have played lights out.”
Bouncing back from their first failed drive, the Ramblers added another score on their next possession to widen the gap to 41-7 in the third quarter. Shuster carried the rock six times on an eight-play drive that ended with his one-yard plunge into the end zone.
With the game more or less settled, both sides starting subbing reserve players into the game and each team recorded a score late to set the final. Ethan Brady punched a touchdown home for the Ramblers from four yards out to set a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
This was the only touchdown Ferndale could successfully answer after falling behind with Loghan Furfari winning a race to the pylon for a Yellow Jackets score in the waning moments of the contest.
