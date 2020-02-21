SAXTON – The Windber High School boys basketball team trailed by six points at halftime and faced an 11-point deficit in the third quarter before rallying to a double-digit victory in the District 5 Class AA semifinal round on Friday night.
The third-seeded Ramblers beat second-seeded Tussey Mountain 64-53 to earn the program’s first boys basketball district championship game appearance in 14 years, according to coach Steve Slatcoff.
“We’re proud of our kids and the way we responded to some adversity,” Slatcoff said of his 16-7 squad.
“Tussey Mountain is a very good basketball team. We felt we didn’t play very well in the first half. We knew if we were going to get back into the basketball game it was going to happen on the defensive end. Our guys turned up the defensive pressure and allowed us to get back into the game.”
Tussey Mountain (16-7) used a 21-11 second-quarter advantage to lead 25-19 at halftime. The Titans built on that margin early in the second half.
“We were down 11 in the third quarter,” Slatcoff said. “It was a 22-point swing.
“We talk about when you go on the road in the playoffs, you have to be committed to getting stops in order to get yourself an opportunity offensively.
“We were fortunate to get some defensive stops that turned into offense.”
Chase Vargo led Windber with 16 points. Keith Charney and Caden Dusack each added 13.
Devin Swope led Tussey Mountain with 14 points. Matt Leonard had 13 and Skyler Peck scored 12.
Windber will face North Star in the 5-AA title game at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 29 at Pitt-Johnstown. The Ramblers’ most recent district title game appearance was in 2006 when Windber finished as runner-up.
“We’re going to prepare and work as hard as possibly can,” Slatcoff said.
“We embrace the opportunity we have earned to play in a District 5 championship, something we haven’t done in quite some time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.