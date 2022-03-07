Tuesday’s Windber at Bishop McCort Catholic girls basketball game highlights 22 contests involving area squads as the PIAA tournament begins in all six classes.
The Crimson Crushers and Ramblers are both coming off losses in their district title games. They will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bishop McCort in a first-round contest.
Bishop McCort (23-4) dropped a 54-36 decision to Homer-Center in the District 6 Class 2A championship game.
Senior Lexi Martin leads Bishop McCort with a 15.5 points per game average. She also averaged 4.8 steals, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
Sophomore Gianna Gallucci totals 12.2 points per contest, while junior Bria Bair provides 11.8 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. Senior Bailey Shriver dishes out 7.8 assists per game.
Windber (22-4) fell 55-46 to Northern Bedford County in the District 5 Class 2A title contest.
The WestPAC champions are led by senior Gina Gaye’s 17 points and 2.5 assists per game.
Sophomore Mariah Andrews averages 9.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest. Junior Rylee Ott pours in 8.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.
The rest of the slate from Tuesday and Wednesday follows.
Class 3A girls
10-3 Mercyhurst Prep (17-8) at 6-2 Forest Hills (19-7), 6 p.m.
On Wednesday, the Rangers fell 72-60 to River Valley in the District 6 championship game. Senior Remi Smith collected 23 points. Anna Burkey and Addison Schirato each scored 11 points. Smith leads the team with 14 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.2 steals per game. Sophomore Alexis Henderson averages 11.4 points a game, and senior Lexi Koeck chips in 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest.
The Lakers topped Fairview 38-29 in Saturday’s District 10 consolation game. Joce Ollinger provided 12 points, and Lillirose Lang tallied nine points.
6-3 Westmont Hilltop (15-9) at 7-2 Freedom Area (18-5), 7 p.m.
The Hilltoppers defeated Penn Cambria 52-44 in the District 6 consolation game. Freshman Christiana Gordon recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Beth Buettner scored 14 points.
Freedom lost a 48-43 decision to North Catholic in the District 7 title game. Renae Mohrbacher led the Bulldogs with 18 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.
6-4 Penn Cambria (17-9) at 7-1 North Catholic (19-5), 7 p.m.
The Panthers dropped a 52-44 decision to Westmont Hilltop in Wednesday’s District 6 consolation contest. Junior Emily Hite (10.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game) led the team with 12 points.
The Trojanettes claimed their 21st WPIAL title on Thursday in a 48-43 victory over Freedom Area. Sophomore Alayna Rocco scored 15 points. Dacia Lewandowski (13) and Victoria Drevna (11) also scored in double digits.
7-3 Waynesburg Central (17-5) at 5/8-1 Chestnut Ridge (13-11), 7 p.m.
On Feb. 26, the Lions defeated Westinghouse 63-39 to claim the District 5-8 subregional title. Junior Belle Bosch (19.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per game) led Chestnut Ridge with 34 points and 13 boards. Madison Hughes chipped in 15 points and 11 rebounds. Isabella Hillegass dished out eight assists.
The Raiders fell 58-29 to eventual District 7 champion North Catholic in the semifinals. Sophomore Kaley Rohanna scored 12 points in the loss.
Class 1A boys
6-3 Conemaugh Valley (14-11) at 9-2 DuBois Central Catholic (18-8), 7 p.m.
The Blue Jays hung on to defeat Harmony 70-67 to earn the third and final seed out of District 6. Senior Logan Kent tallied 20 of his team-high 23 points in the second half. Senior Zach Malfer netted 21 points, and sophomore Landon Percinsky added 10 points.
Kent averages 19 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game for Conemaugh Valley. Malfer chips in 12.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
DuBois Central Catholic dropped a 40-31 decision to Elk County Catholic in the District 9 title contest. The Cardinals were held to 11 first-half points. DuBois Central Catholic cut the deficit to 33-31 with over two minutes left, but could not overcome the Crusaders.
9-4 North Clarion (16-10) at 6-1 Bishop Carroll Catholic (16-9), 7 p.m.
The Huskies have won three straight District 6 crowns after the No. 3 seed defeated Williamsburg 67-52 on Friday. Junior Spencer Myers netted 23 points and 10 rebounds for Bishop Carroll, which has won seven consecutive games. Tommy Heinrich (11), Luke Repko (11), Evan Amigh (10) and Nate Dumm (10) also scored in double figures.
The Wolves fell 70-62 to Otto-Eldred in the District 9 consolation game. North Clarion’s Aiden Hartle (15), Collin Schmader (15) and Josh Daum (14) all scored in double figures.
7-4 Imani Christian Academy (15-6) vs. 5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley (17-8), at Pitt-Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.
The Mountaineers secured their third straight District 5 crown with a 48-30 triumph over Southern Fulton. Sophomore Pace Prosser poured in a game-high 28 points and six made 3-pointers. He averages 20.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Sophomore Craig Jarvis (16.8) and junior Ryan Blubaugh (11.3) average in double figures.
The Saints, the No. 2 seed in the District 7 playoffs, fell 66-54 to Union in the semifinals. Avery Wesley provided 14 points and three steals. Alier Maluk, a 6-foot-10 freshman, netted 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks before sustaining a knee injury on Feb. 26. Imani Christian Academy went 14-for-28 from the free-throw line.
Class 4A boys
7-5 Deer Lakes (16-6) vs. 6-1 Penn Cambria (21-5), at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
The Panthers claimed their first District 6 title since 2013 with a victory over Central. Junior Garrett Harrold tallied 18 points and senior Kyle Reese added 17 points. Harrold averages 17 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Senior Mason McCarthy produces 11.5 points per contest.
The Lancers fell 66-34 to eventual District 7 champion Quaker Valley on Feb. 23. Senior Armend Karpuzi scored 24 of Deer Lakes’ 39 points in a first-round game against Blackhawk. Senior Justin Brannagan nailed the game-winning 3-pointer against the Cougars on Feb. 18.
Wednesday
Class 1A Girls
5-3 Shade (11-12) at 3-1 Mount Calvary Christian (16-9), 6 p.m.
The Panthers have won seven of their past eight games and nine of 11, including a 53-49 victory over Rockwood in the District 5 consolation game.
Junior Jenna Muha averages 27.3 points, 14.8 rebounds and 4.2 steals a game.
Mount Calvary Christian has six straight wins. Seniors Elana Hatfield, 9.7 points a game, and Ruth Hynum, 8.8 rebounds a game, are two leaders on a team that edged Christian School of York 27-26 on Saturday.
6-3 Bishop Carroll Catholic (10-15) at 9-2 Otto Eldred (22-3), 6 p.m.
The sixth-seeded Huskies pulled away from Glendale in the second half of a 58-48 victory in the district consolation game. Makayla Koscho had four 3-point field goals, including three in the final quarter for 12 points overall. Savannah Smorto had a game-high 21 points.
Otto Eldred defeated Elk County Catholic 39-28. Junior Katie Sheeler averages 18 points a game, and junior Bri Heller has a team-high 6.3 rebounds a game and 8.1 points a game.
7-4 St. Joseph (10-14) at 5-1 Shanksville-Stonycreek (18-6), 6 p.m.
Shanksville-Stonycreek won its third consecutive District 5 title by overcoming rival Berlin Brothersvalley 47-34. Senior Josie Snyder had 15 points, and senior Rylee Snyder had 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Vikings avenged a pair of regular-season losses to Berlin.
St. Joseph sophomore Julie Spinelli averages 14.6 points a game and senior Trinity Lockwood scores 9.0 a contest. The Spartans had won three straight prior to a 42-29 loss to Aquinas Academy in the WPIAL playoffs on Feb. 28.
7-5 West Greene (18-4) vs. 6-1 Portage (21-5), at Mount Aloysius College, 6 p.m.
Portage overcame a first-quarter deficit with a big finish in a 52-47 victory over top-seeded Williamsburg in the District 6 title game at Mount Aloysius. Junior Ari Wozniak averages 10 points a game for the Mustangs. Senior Sydni Sossong scores 8.9 a game.
West Greene had won 14 straight games until a 67-63 setback to Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL playoffs. Senior Anna Durbin averages 19.6 points a game, and senior Brooke Barner averages 12.6 points and 9.5 rebounds a game.
5-2 Berlin Brothersvalley (19-5) vs. 7-2 Aquinas Academy (14-7), at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley looks to bounce back after a loss to Shanksville in the District 5 1A title game at Pitt-Johnstown. The Mountaineers juniors Gracie Sechler and Jenny Countryman each had 10 points in the district title game.
Aquinas Academy has won eight of its past 10 games, though the Crusaders fell 59-40 to Bishop Canevin on Saturday. Seniors Elizabeth Russell (11.7 points a game) and Emilia Kartsonas (11.3) score in double digits.
Class 4A Girls
7-3 Elizabeth Forward (19-5) at 5-2 Bedford (21-5), 7 p.m.
Bedford lost a tight 34-33 contest against Tyrone in the subregional title game. Three seniors average double-digit scoring for the Bisons, Sydney Taracatac (15.5), Natalie Lippincott (15.1) and Josie Shuke (10).
Elizabeth Forward is coming off a 76-53 loss to 24-0 Blackhawk in the WPIAL semifinal round.
Class 2A Boys
5-2 Windber (16-8) at 3-1 Lancaster Mennonite (16-9), 6 p.m.
Windber lost a two-point contest to rival Conemaugh Township, 48-46, in the district title game at Pitt-Johnstown. Senior Keith Charney averages 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists a game, and senior Caden Dusack scores 12.8 points a game.
Camden Hurst had a game-high 19 points as the Blazers beat Antietam 52-46 in the District 3 title game at the Giant Center.
6-4 United (21-6) at 7-1 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (23-0), 7 p.m.
United had won six straight games before falling twice in the playoffs to Penns Manor (62-53) and West Shamokin (46-33), a pair of Heritage Conference opponents.
Jake DiMichele had 29 points, 11 rebounds and six steals in OLSH’s 60-36 victory over Fort Cherry. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart won its fourth straight WPIAL title and 63rd consecutive game overall under former Windber boys coach Mike Rodriguez. DiMichele has 2,458 career points.
7-3 Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4) at 5-1 Conemaugh Township (21-3), 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Township has won nine of 10 games, including a 48-46 victory over rival Windber in the district title game at the Sports Center. Senior Jackson Byer averages 19.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game. Junior Tanner Shirley scores 14.1 a game, and sophomore Jon Updyke averages 13.4 points and 8.2 rebounds a game.
Greensburg Central Catholic fell 77-42 to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the WPIAL semifinal round. Senior Brevan Williams had 18 points and senior Ryan Appleby netted 12 for the Centurions.
7-5 Sto-Rox (12-8) vs. 6-1 Portage (26-1), at Mount Aloysius College, 7:30 p.m.
Portage won its second straight District 6 crown in a 72-58 victory over Penns Manor at Mount Aloysius. A state semifinalist a year ago, WestPAC champion Portage was led by senior Kaden Claar’s 34 points.
Sto-Rox fell 87-44 to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the WPIAL quarterfinal round. Four players average in double-digit scoring – juniors Corey Simmons (19.8), Jaymont Green-Miller (12) and Josh Jenkins (11), and senior Jaymar Pearson (10.8).
Class 3A Boys
7-7 Neshannock (18-5) at 6-1 Richland (23-4), 7 p.m.
The District 6 and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion Rams have won 12 consecutive games. Richland defeated Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 70-69 in overtime to claim district gold. Senior Trent Rozich (19.2 points per game) scored 28 points and went over 1,000 for his career in the victory. Junior Sam Penna (11.8), senior Kellan Stahl (11.1) and senior Griffin LaRue (10.5) also average in double figures.
The Lancers dropped a 51-47 decision to Aliquippa in the WPIAL quarterfinals. Mike Sopko led Neshannock with 16 points and seven rebounds.
7-5 Washington (17-3) at5/8/9-1 Chestnut Ridge (18-7), 7 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge defeated Brookville 60-37 in the subregional title game. Senior Matt Whysong leads the Lions with 18.1 points a game. Junior Christian Hinson scores 15.9 a game, and sophomore Nate Whysong averages 10.9 points.
The Prexies had a 15-game winning streak earlier in the season and have won 17 of the past 19 games. Shady Side Academy edged Washington 57-50 in the WPIAL playoffs.
6-3 Cambria Heights (16-8) vs. 7-2 Avonworth (18-7), at North Allegheny High School, 7:30 p.m.
Cambria Heights defeated Penns Valley 59-56 in the district consolation game. Seniors Bernie Whiteford (14), Caleb Whiteford (13.2) and Quin Mazenko (10.7) each average in double-digit scoring.
Avonworth lost to Shady Side Academy 66-54 in the WPIAL championship game on Friday. The Antelopes made their first district final appearance since 1962 by upsetting top-seeded Ellwood City and were seeking the program’s first title since 1959 but came up short.
Senior Jordan Kolenda had 25 points and freshman Rowan Carmichael scored 19 in the WPIAL title game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.