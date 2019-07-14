JENNERSTOWN – Defending champion Garry Wiltrout, a Somerset native, earned his first victory of the season in the late model division of racing on Saturday. Wiltrout started seventh and took the lead from Mark Smith on Lap 9.
R.J. Dallape won for the second time in the modifieds, while Casey Fleegle scored his third win of the year in the street stocks.
Dale Kimberly celebrated after claiming the chargers event.
Brent Bickerstaff led after every lap and took the four-cylinders race.
