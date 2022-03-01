WILLIAMSBURG – During Tuesday night’s District 6 Class 1A boys basketball semifinal, the top-seed Williamsburg made No. 4 Conemaugh Valley play a game of “Where’s Palmer?”
The Blue Pirate senior’s monster double-double – 24 points and 20 rebounds – was pivotal in their 51-39 win over the Blue Jays before a packed and wild Williamsburg High School Gymnasium.
“Down the stretch guys making some big plays, made enough free throws to keep them at bay, playing some really good defense,” Williamsburg coach Brock Anders said. “I don’t care who you are playing in the playoffs, holding a team to 39 points, it’s a good night for us on defense.”
The Blue Jays landed the first punch off the jump but from that point the Blue Pirates took over before Conemaugh Valley took a 10-9 lead late in the frame off a steal from Logan Kent. He led the Blue Jays with 13 points.
That was before Williamsburg’s RJ Royer drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 12-10 advantage after one.
“We crashed the glass really well as a team this game,” Palmer said. “We got a lot of inside shots. RJ Royer knocked down some threes like usual. We did a better job inside as a team and crashing the glass.”
Palmer was everywhere in the second as he tallied a putback with 7:30 to go in the frame, helping propel Williamsburg to a 23-19 halftime lead.
“Pushing everything back was a concern plus them playing in a pretty high tested game on Saturday at Blacklick (Valley),” Anders said of his concerns entering the game. “I knew they were going to come in playing well. I thought in the second half we found a little bit of our footing, it wasn’t our traditional stuff. I attribute that to Conemaugh Valley and how well they played, too.”
There was more where that came from in the second half as Palmer’s turnaround jumper helped give the Blue Pirates a 12-point advantage.
Conemaugh Valley did cut it down to three in the fourth but that’s as close as the Blue Jays got.
The Blue Pirates offense didn’t let up as Rowan Gorsuch put away a jump shot for two of his 11 points. Later on Palmer added another putback with 4:15 remaining.
Conemaugh Valley coach Eric Miller was unable to be reached for comment.
Williamsburg sealed the win with about a minute remaining on a long pass from Palmer to Gorsuch which led to a bucket. They joined Royer in double figures with 13 points.
