JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Williamsport quarterback J.R. Taylor threw for five touchdowns and ran for two more to pace a powerful offensive attack that produced an overwhelming 70-14 victory for the Wildcats over the Flood City Thunder in a Great Eastern Football Association contest at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Taylor completed 10 of 17 passes for 172 yards, and wide receiver Elliot Walker caught five of those throws for 101 yards and three scores. Wildcats running back Marty Clark rushed for a team-leading 56 yards and three scores on 12 carries and also caught a touchdown pass as Williamsport (3-5) outgained Flood City (3-5) 285-127 in total yardage.
“Most games this year, we haven’t had the offense and defense going at the same time,” said Wildcats coach Aaron Stoner, whose team won its third straight game. “Today, we played a solid game both ways for all four quarters.”
The Thunder fell behind early and struggled to generate any consistent production on either side of the ball throughout the day.
“We didn’t tackle well and didn’t finish plays,” Flood City coach Chuck Kassick said. “We didn’t finish blocks, catches, tackles or assignments.
“Give credit to Williamsport, they played their tails off. They beat us up front, and they have an elite quarterback and probably the best receiver in the league.”
Flood City’s Shareef Blough picked off Taylor’s deep ball to the end zone on the first play of the game, but the Wildcats returned the favor just two plays later when Williamsport’s Vinnie Riggs intercepted the Thunder’s K’Shawn Powell’s initial pass attempt.
Clark then scored on a 9-yard run to put the Wildcats on the board, and Taylor hit Dupree Nowlin for the conversion.
After the Thunder were stopped on downs on the ensuing possession, Taylor found the end zone on a 3-yard keeper, and he subsequently hit Walker in stride for a 40-yard score on the following series. Walker’s conversion reception stretched the Wildcats lead to 22-0 at the 6:34 mark of the first quarter.
Flood City made a bid to get back in the game later in the period. After Clark was stuffed for no gain on fourth down at the Thunder 15, three plays later Powell found Roderick Rosiek open down the middle for a 36-yard touchdown strike. Rosiek’s conversion reception from Bill Csorba made it a two-possession game at 22-8 with 1:13 remaining.
However, the Wildcats pulled away with three straight second-quarter touchdowns.
After Riggs’ second interception of the half, Taylor then dumped off a short toss to Clark, who shed several tacklers en route to a 30-yard score. Taylor’s toss to Andrew Eigenbrod provided the conversion.
The Thunder were stopped on downs in the red zone on the ensuing series, and Taylor then capped off a 10-play drive by spinning out of several tackles on an 11-yard keeper that made it 36-8.
Williamsport took over on downs with just 37 seconds left before the break, and Taylor fired an 11-yard touchdown strike to Walker with 18 seconds left before hitting Nowlin for the conversion that put the Wildcats up 44-8.
“Taylor is a crazy talent at quarterback and can do a lot of things,” Stoner said. “He can put the ball wherever he wants, has a great mind for the game and is a team leader.”
Clark’s 2-yard touchdown run after the Wildcats recovered a fumbled Thunder snap on the opening series of the third quarter was followed by a 32-yard scoring bomb from Taylor to Walker to put Williamsport up 58-8 heading into the fourth.
Isaiah Dawkins found the end zone from 2 yards out for Flood City’s second touchdown early in the final quarter, with the Wildcats tacking on two more scores on a 5-yard Clark run and Walker’s 19-yard completion to Eigenbrod.
The Thunder will host the Snyder County Spartans at 4 p.m. Saturday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
