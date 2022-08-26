SOMERSET, Pa. – Chestnut Ridge’s offense had a productive night on Friday in the Lions’ 30-7 victory over Somerset.
Junior quarterback Nate Whysong completed 10 of 13 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown, and senior Nick Presnell ran for three scores.
Just imagine if the Lions had played a second half.
The game was called after an hourlong delay due to severe weather that began during the halftime break.
“It was the right thing to do,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said shortly after the decision was made to call the game. “The kids are all kind of tightening up now. Naturally, we would have liked to have played more and gotten more kids experience, but you can’t do that in light of the safety issues.”
Chestnut Ridge (1-0) scored on five of its six possessions and piled up 253 yards while holding Somerset (0-1) to 81 yards.
“We’re thrilled about coming away with a victory,” Shoemaker said. “First games, you never know what to expect, especially with eight new starters offensively and seven defensively. I thought the kids played hard. They ran to the ball well defensively, and we made some plays.”
Having Whysong in the lineup certainly helps. He completed two passes for 100 yards on Chestnut Ridge’s opening possession – a 30-yard pass to Sam Albright and, after a 13-yard loss, a 70-yarder to Jeb Emerick, who made a nice grab in traffic and outran the defense for the touchdown.
“They lined up in the coverages that we wanted for those two plays, and we just executed,” Whysong said.
Shoemaker is excited to have Whysong back running the offense.
“Nate’s a great young man, and you saw evidence tonight of how well he can throw the ball,” the veteran coach said. “The other thing you don’t see in the stats is his ability to get us in the proper play with his checks. We might have one play called and he sees that it won’t go, so he checks to something that will go.”
Chestnut Ridge took advantage of great field position on its next three possessions, all of which ended with Presnell touchdown runs. His 2-yarder capped a 23-yard drive, a 3-yarder ended a 50-yard drive and his 17-yard burst up the middle came on the second play of a 28-yard drive.
“He’s a bull back there,” Shoemaker said. “We’ll use him to run between the tackles. He’s kind of the old-school fullback for those that are old enough to remember that.”
Albright kicked an extra point and Collin Osman made a pair before Somerset blocked the fourth PAT.
Somerset took advantage of a rare Whysong mistake, as Lane Lambert pounced on his fumble with 3:50 remaining in the half. Lambert, who is also the Golden Eagles quarterback, completed a screen pass to Tyler Zimmerman, then scrambled for 9 yards on a key fourth-down conversion. He found Cole Perry with a beautiful deep ball down the left side for a 27-yard touchdown pass with 1:47 left in the half. Logan Baker added the extra point.
“We showed fight when we had to, we just gave up big plays at the wrong time,” Somerset coach Jeff Urban said. “The effort was there for the boys on most plays, but Laurel Highlands football, you can’t have an excuse, you have to execute each time.”
Whysong ran the two-minute offense well, hitting JaRod Wolfhope for a 37-yard strike and Owen Claycomb for 15 yards to get the Lions to the Somerset 10-yard line, but the Golden Eagles defense stiffened and held Chestnut Ridge to a 24-yard field goal from Albright.
