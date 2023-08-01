Devon Boyles, Sebastian Silva

Johnstown Mainline Pharmacy’s Devon Boyles bunts for a single in in front of Columbus TNT Knights catcher Sebastian Silva in the top of the fourth inning of a AAABA tournament pool D game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Aug.1, 2023. A run scored on the play due to an errant pickoff throw at first base.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Baseball

78th AAABA Tournament

Pool A

New Brunswick vs. Brooklyn-2, at St. Michael, 10 a.m.

New York vs. Altoona-2, at Westmont Hilltop, 10 a.m.

Pool B

New Orleans vs. Martella’s Pharmacy, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, noon

Cleveland vs. Philadelphia, at Mount Aloysius, noon

Pool C

Zanesville vs. Brooklyn-1, at Portage, 10 a.m.

Youngstown vs. Altoona-1, at Roxbury Park, noon

Pool D

Columbus vs. Buffalo, at Lilly, noon

Mainline Pharmacy vs. Maryland State, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 7 p.m.

