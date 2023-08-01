Baseball
78th AAABA Tournament
Pool A
New Brunswick vs. Brooklyn-2, at St. Michael, 10 a.m.
New York vs. Altoona-2, at Westmont Hilltop, 10 a.m.
Pool B
New Orleans vs. Martella’s Pharmacy, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, noon
Cleveland vs. Philadelphia, at Mount Aloysius, noon
Pool C
Zanesville vs. Brooklyn-1, at Portage, 10 a.m.
Youngstown vs. Altoona-1, at Roxbury Park, noon
Pool D
Columbus vs. Buffalo, at Lilly, noon
Mainline Pharmacy vs. Maryland State, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 7 p.m.
