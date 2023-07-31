78th AAABA Tournament ball

Baseball

78th AAABA Tournament

Pool A

New Brunswick vs. New York, at Roxbury Park, 10 a.m.

Brooklyn 2 vs. Altoona 2, at Lilly, noon

Pool B

New Orleans vs. Cleveland, at St. Michael, 10 a.m.

Martella’s Pharmacy vs. Philadelphia, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, noon

Pool C

Brooklyn 1 vs. Altoona 1, at Portage, 10 a.m.

Zanesville vs. Youngstown, at Westmont Hilltop, noon

Pool D

Buffalo vs. Maryland State, at Mount Aloysius, noon

Columbus vs. Mainline Pharmacy, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 7:30 p.m.

