Baseball
78th AAABA Tournament
Pool A
New Brunswick vs. New York, at Roxbury Park, 10 a.m.
Brooklyn 2 vs. Altoona 2, at Lilly, noon
Pool B
New Orleans vs. Cleveland, at St. Michael, 10 a.m.
Martella’s Pharmacy vs. Philadelphia, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, noon
Pool C
Brooklyn 1 vs. Altoona 1, at Portage, 10 a.m.
Zanesville vs. Youngstown, at Westmont Hilltop, noon
Pool D
Buffalo vs. Maryland State, at Mount Aloysius, noon
Columbus vs. Mainline Pharmacy, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 7:30 p.m.
