Updated: August 5, 2023 @ 1:11 am
Johnstown Mainline Pharmacy’s Tyler Cote hits for a single in the bottom of the second inning of a 78th AAABA Tournament semifinal game against the Columbus TNT Knights, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Friday, Aug.4, 2023.
Baseball
78th AAABA Tournament
Championship
New Orleans vs. Mainline Pharmacy, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 7 p.m.
