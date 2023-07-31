Baseball
78th AAABA Tournament
Pool A
New Brunswick vs. Altoona 2, at Mount Aloysius, noon
Brooklyn 2 vs. New York, at Portage, noon
Pool B
New Orleans vs. Philadelphia, at Roxbury Park, noon
Martella’s Pharmacy vs. Cleveland, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, noon
Pool C
Zanesville vs. Altoona 1, at Lilly, noon
Brooklyn 1 vs. Youngstown, at St. Michael, noon
Pool D
Columbus vs. Maryland State, at Westmont Hilltop, noon
Buffalo vs. Mainline Pharmacy, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 7:30 p.m.
