78th AAABA Tournament ball

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Baseball

78th AAABA Tournament

Pool A

New Brunswick vs. Altoona 2, at Mount Aloysius, noon

Brooklyn 2 vs. New York, at Portage, noon

Pool B

New Orleans vs. Philadelphia, at Roxbury Park, noon

Martella’s Pharmacy vs. Cleveland, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, noon

Pool C

Zanesville vs. Altoona 1, at Lilly, noon

Brooklyn 1 vs. Youngstown, at St. Michael, noon

Pool D

Columbus vs. Maryland State, at Westmont Hilltop, noon

Buffalo vs. Mainline Pharmacy, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 7:30 p.m.

