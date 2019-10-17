The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is heading back to Jennerstown Speedway during the 2020 season, according to a report in RaceDayCT.
The Whelen Modified Tour will run at the .522-mile oval on May 23.
Ted Christopher won the last Whelen Modified Tour event at Jennerstown Speedway on June 13, 2006.
The track has hosted the Whelen Modified 14 times in its history.
According to the report in RaceDayCT, Jan Leaty won the first series event at the track in 1987.
The division ran two events at the track in both 1988 and 1989.
And then one event each year in 1990 and 1991. The division returned to the track in 1995, and ran one event yearly from that point until 1999. After another hiatus the division returned for one event in 2005 and one in 2006.
Tony Hirschman (three wins), Steve Park (two wins), Reggie Ruggiero (two wins) and Mike Stefanik (two wins) are the multi-time winners at the facility. Leaty, Christopher, Tom Bolles, Mike Ewanitsko and Doug Heveron are the other winners of events at the track. Coby, Rob Summers, Jon McKennedy, Jimmy Blewett and Wade Cole are current series regulars who were in the lineup for the last event at the track in 2006.
