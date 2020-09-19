SIDMAN – Keegan Myrick rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns as Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic cruised to a 48-0 win over Forest Hills at G.H. Miller Memorial Field.
The victory over Forest Hills was career win No. 100 for Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler. It was his third attempt at the milestone, as the Marauders came up short in the PIAA Class-A championship last season against Farrell, and started this season with a tight 19-10 loss to Richland.
“It definitely feels good,” Wheeler said following the game. “The last two games I had a chance to do it and I told the guys it took a little longer than we had hoped for, but it was a good win. Getting back in the win column tonight was definitely a positive. You don’t really think about the hundred until the end of the game.”
Wheeler was greeted by family members following the game. They stood outside the stadium and surprised him.
“I’m a big family guy and my family doesn’t miss anything, so it was going to be hard not to have them at every game,” he said. “The surprise tonight and them waiting at the gate this evening was pretty cool.”
It was a slow start to the game as both teams traded turnovers. An errant snap on a Forest Hills punt attempt set Bishop Guilfoyle inside the 5-yard line, but Nick Caddy intercepted a pass to keep the Marauders out of the end zone.
Eventually the Bishop Guilfoyle found a groove. Senior quarterback Konnor Kieswetter connected with Andrew Yanoshak for a 13-yard score and the flood gates were opened.
Myrick sprinted untouched for a 55-yard score later in the first quarter to give Bishop Guilfoyle a 14-0 advantage after one.
Myrick added a second 64-yard score in the second quarter, but Haiden Garner took the spotlight most of the frame. The junior receiver caught a five-yard touchdown and rushed for a 33 yard score to help build the Guilfoyle advantage.
He finished with 94 yards on six carries, hauled in three passes for 20 yards, and was 2-of-4 passing for 39 yards. Wheeler was pleased that Garner and other players stepped up on Friday.
“We have some kids that are really skilled and everyone knows Keegan and he’s one of the best players in the state, but we want to make sure teams just can’t game plan to stop him," Wheeler said.
Forest Hills dropped to 0-2 on the season. The Rangers showed some fight in the beginning, but three first-half turnovers proved to be too costly to overcome.
“It’s going to be the story of the season, we’re young,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “We have one or two senior starters right now and some senior role players, which is OK and they’re great kids. We’re very young as far as our team goes and we’re going to make mistakes and when you make mistakes against a good team like BG, it’s hard to come back from. You can’t make mistakes against good teams, or any team in the Laurel Highlands for that matter. We’ll fix it and we’ll get better and we’re going to keep getting better.”
