HERSHEY, Pa. – Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School won its fourth PIAA football championship, 21-14, over Redbank Valley on Thursday afternoon at Hersheypark Stadium.
The District 6 champion Marauders capped an 11-4 season with the PIAA Class 1A title.
Bishop Guilfoyle, which is coached by Penn Cambria High School graduate Justin Wheeler, opened the season 1-2 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, but finished with five consecutive victories and seven wins in the final eight contests.
The Marauders also won three straight state championships from 2014-16.
Wheeler, a former Penn State University player, has coached the team to four state championships in his 11 seasons and has a 117-31 record.
Quarterback Karson Kiesewetter ran for a touchdown to give the Marauders a 7-0 halftime lead over the District 9 champion Bulldogs (13-2).
Kiesewetter passed for a touchdown to Anthony Cioffari in the third quarter, and Cooper Rother ran for a touchdown to provide the winning points in the fourth frame.
