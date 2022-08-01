The 77th AAABA Tournament will adopt a “staggered” schedule of starting times on Tuesday’s second day of the 16-team, pool-play event.
“There were fan requests last year asking if we could do the schedule like we did years ago when games were staggered two or three times a day,” said past president of the AAABA and tournament official Jay Elliot of New Brunswick. “Going forward we’re looking to see if we can have three different times so people can maybe see two complete games or maybe parts of three games.”
Tuesday’s schedule will include three 10 a.m. starts, a noon game, three 1 p.m. contests, and the 7 p.m. night game.
“With the night game you can theoretically get in three games,” Elliot said. “The idea is more baseball and more of a chance for fans to get the full flavor of the tournament. This is our answer to what we’ve heard from the fans.”
The schedule includes: Philadelphia vs. North Carolina, Westmont Hilltop High School, 10 a.m.; New Orleans vs. Columbus, Lilly, 10 a.m.; New Brunswick vs. Brooklyn-2, Mount Aloysius College, 10 a.m.; Johnstown-2 Martella’s Pharmacy vs. Maryland State, Sargent’s Stadium, noon; Buffalo vs. Brooklyn-1, St. Michael/Forest Hills High School, 1 p.m.; Zanesville vs. Cleveland, Roxbury Park, 1 p.m.; Altoona vs. New York City, Portage, 1 p.m.; and Johnstown Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors vs. Youngstown, Sargent’s Stadium, 7 p.m.
