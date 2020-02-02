Now that January is over, February is upon us. Area teams will start their quests in search of championships at the conference, district and state levels.
The Chestnut Ridge and Forest Hills wrestling teams have clinched berths in the PIAA Class AA Dual Meet Tournament in Hershey on Thursday. Westmont Hilltop hosts General McLane on Monday with a spot in Thursday’s first round on the line.
Basketball races come down the stretch with crucial contests taking place this week, including Heritage Conference semifinals and teams looking to clinch berths in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and WestPAC semis.
Here is a snapshot of this week’s schedule in area scholastic sports.
Monday
Boys basketball-Penns Manor at Ligonier Valley: The South Division champion Rams host the Comets in a Heritage Conference semifinal. Ligonier Valley (19-2) seeks its third consecutive conference crown before leaving for the WPIAL in 2020-21. On Dec. 10, the Rams defeated Penns Manor 77-53 in Clymer.
Girls basketball-Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic at Central Cambria: The Red Devils (12-7, 10-5 LHAC) host the Marauders (14-4, 12-3) in a critical matchup. Central Cambria is clinging to the fourth and final spot for a right to advance to the LHAC semifinals. Bishop Guilfoyle won the first meeting 59-37 on Dec. 18.
Girls basketball-Bishop Carroll Catholic at Penn Cambria: The Panthers (11-8, 9-6) still have a shot at fourth place in the conference. Penn Cambria prevailed 54-43 back on Dec. 18.
Wrestling-General McLane at Westmont Hilltop: With a win, the District 6 Class AA runner-up Hilltoppers would secure a spot opposite District 3 champ Hamburg in Hershey on Thursday.
Tuesday
Girls basketball-West Shamokin at United: The South Division champion Lions (18-3) host the Wolves (12-8) for the right to play at the Kovalchick Center in Indiana on Friday night. United won the first meeting 35-29 on Jan. 16.
Girls basketball-Bellwood-Antis at Portage: In an intriguing nonconference game, the Mustangs (16-2) host the two-time defending state champion Blue Devils (16-1). Bellwood-Antis features a pair of Division I players in Notre Dame signee Alli Campbell and Monmouth recruit Sakeria Haralson.
Wednesday
Boys basketball-Greater Johnstown at Richland: The Trojans (18-2, 14-2) travel to face the Rams (13-4, 10-4). Greater Johnstown is currently the second seed while Richland is in fourth place. On Dec. 18, the Trojans earned a 59-54 triumph.
Thursday
Boys basketball-Shade at Berlin Brothersvalley: The Mountaineers (18-0, 9-0 WestPAC South) could seal up the division with a win over the Panthers (18-1, 8-1). On Jan. 15, Berlin took home a 66-61 road victory.
Girls basketball-Penn Cambria at Bishop McCort Catholic: The Crimson Crushers (10-9, 9-6) have won two straight games since the return of Mount St. Mary’s recruit Bella Hunt, who has posted two straight double-doubles. If Bishop McCort wins out, it could sneak in as the No. 4 seed in the LHAC playoffs. Penn Cambria won 82-75 on Dec. 20.
Wrestling-Chestnut Ridge and Forest Hills in Hershey: The Lions meet District 7 runner-up Burgettstown at 2 p.m. while the Rangers go against District 1 titlist Faith Christian at 4 p.m. Westmont Hilltop could join the two teams with a win on Monday.
Friday
Boys and girls basketball: The Heritage Conference crowns its champions with a doubleheader at the Kovalchick Center in Indiana. The girls game begins at 6 p.m, with the boys contest to follow.
Girls basketball-Blacklick Valley at Windber: The Ramblers (14-4, 7-1 WestPAC North) seek a win over the Vikings (13-5, 6-2) to possibly clinch at least the No. 2 seed in the North. Windber won 60-49 on Jan. 16.
