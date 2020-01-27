With February lurking, this week’s schedule in girls basketball has a playoff feel to it. Many squads look for important victories to help propel them towards better positioning in the conference and district landscape.
Wrestling teams begin their trek in the hopes of advancing to Hershey in the dual tournament in districts 5 and 6.
Below is a synopsis of key scholastic events to take place this week.
Monday
Girls basketball-Blairsville at Shade: Panthers coach Andy Muha enters the non-conference game with 199 career victories. Shade (12-3) rides a four-game winning streak into the contest against Blairsville (8-7).
Girls swimming-Somerset at Westmont Hilltop: Fresh off a win at their own invitational on Saturday, the Golden Eagles (5-2) travel to Pitt-Johnstown to take on the Hilltoppers (7-1).
Tuesday
Hockey-Richland at Westmont Hilltop: In the last meeting on Jan. 9, the Hilltoppers earned a 2-1 victory in a shootout over the Rams in a tightly contested Laurel Mountain fray. Tuesday’s game begins at 8 p.m. at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Wrestling-District 6 tournament: Forest Hills, Ligonier Valley, Penn Cambria, Richland and Westmont Hilltop all begin their quests for district gold in the Class AA first round and quarterfinals.
Wednesday
Boys basketball-North Star at Windber: The Cougars (14-2, 6-0 WestPAC North) travel to take on the Ramblers (11-5, 6-1) in a crucial matchup. North Star won the first meeting 60-52 on Jan. 7. Windber has won six straight games since.
Thursday
Girls basketball-Cambria Heights at Central Cambria: Two of the top four teams in the Laurel Highlands battle for playoff positioning. Cambria Heights (15-1, 13-1 LHAC) has won eight straight games and trails first-place Forest Hills by 11/2 games. The Highlanders won the prior meeting 60-54 on Dec. 30 in Patton. Central Cambria (11-6, 9-4) currently holds the fourth spot in the LHAC and rides a five-game winning streak into the contest.
Girls basketball-Shade at Shanksville-Stonycreek: The winner of this game will likely clinch the WestPAC South title. Shanksville-Stonycreek prevailed in the first meeting 61-38 on Jan. 13.
Friday
Boys basketball-Bedford at Greater Johnstown: The Trojans (16-1, 12-1) barely hung on for victory against the Bisons (10-5, 7-5) with a 69-67 decision on Jan. 20. In the LHAC, Greater Johnstown is in second place while Bedford is just behind Westmont Hilltop in fifth place.
Saturday
Wrestling-District 5 and 6 team tournament semifinals and championships: Chestnut Ridge seeks its eighth straight District 5 crown, while Westmont Hilltop is looking for its third consecutive District 6 title.
