Chestnut Ridge vs. Westmont

Westmont Hilltop’s  Connor Polacek, left, squares off with Chestnut Ridge’s Gryphon Callihan in a 126-pound contest that Polacek won 2-0 in overtime, during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title match in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Jan.22, 2019. Chestnut Ridge won 44-18.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

February is quickly approaching, which means the postseason for the winter sports season is getting closer. Games and matches increase in magnitude with conference and district implications hanging in the balance. 

One of the biggest wrestling matches will take place in New Paris on Tuesday, when Chestnut Ridge hosts Westmont Hilltop. The match has large Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference implications riding on the outcome. 

Below is a snapshot of important scholastic events to take place this week.

Monday

Girls basketball

Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic at Cambria Heights: In a meeting of two of the top three LHAC squads, the Highlanders (13-1, 11-1) look to keep second place to themselves. Cambria Heights has won six straight games since its lone loss to Forest Hills. Bishop Guilfoyle (11-3, 10-2) has claimed six straight conference victories. 

Windber at Portage: The top two teams in the WestPAC North battle for first place in the section. Both squads are 5-0 in section play and riding five-game winning streaks into the pivotal game. Portage (11-1, 5-0)  and Windber (10-3, 5-0) split last year’s meetings, with each team winning on the road.

Tuesday

Boys basketball

Windber at Portage: Second place in the WestPAC North will be at stake in this contest. Portage (11-2, 3-1) is off to one of its best starts in recent memory. Windber (7-5, 3-1) seeks a key victory on the road. 

All five of Windber’s losses have come to Berlin Brothersvalley, North Star and Shade, which have a combined 36-3 mark.

Wrestling

Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge: The Lions are the defending LHAC champions with an 8-0 mark in the league. At 8-1, the Hilltoppers are in second place. Forest Hills knocked off Westmont Hilltop earlier this season, so the three teams could be tri-champions if Westmont Hilltop prevails. 

Wednesday

Boys basketball

Westmont Hilltop at Greater Johnstown: Two of the top three teams in the LHAC battle for positioning in a city contest. Greater Johnstown (13-1, 9-1) is in second place while Westmont Hilltop (12-2, 8-2) possesses third place.

Friday

Boys basketball

Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic at Richland: The Rams (10-2, 7-2) host the first-place Marauders (11-1, 10-0). Richland is currently holding onto the fourth and final spot in the LHAC playoff chase. 

Girls basketball

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Berlin Brothersvalley: The WestPAC South will likely be decided between these Somerset County squads or Shade. Shanksville-Stonycreek won the first meeting, 44-37, over the defending state champions. The same two teams met four times last year, including in a PIAA Class A semifinal. 

Boys-girls basketball

Windber at Conemaugh Township: The bordering schools meet in a girls-boys doubleheader in Davidsville. At 6 p.m., the girls will take the court, followed by the boys contest at 7:30. The Windber boys (48-47) and girls (60-51) swept the twinbill on Jan. 3 at home.

Saturday 

Girls basketball

Portage vs. Hollidaysburg, at St. Francis: The Mustangs meet a potential Class AAAAA playoff opponent in a 1 p.m. game in Loretto. Hollidaysburg (9-4) won last year’s meeting, 46-40, at Mount Aloysius. 

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11 

Tags

Recommended for you