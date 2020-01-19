February is quickly approaching, which means the postseason for the winter sports season is getting closer. Games and matches increase in magnitude with conference and district implications hanging in the balance.
One of the biggest wrestling matches will take place in New Paris on Tuesday, when Chestnut Ridge hosts Westmont Hilltop. The match has large Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference implications riding on the outcome.
Below is a snapshot of important scholastic events to take place this week.
Monday
Girls basketball
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic at Cambria Heights: In a meeting of two of the top three LHAC squads, the Highlanders (13-1, 11-1) look to keep second place to themselves. Cambria Heights has won six straight games since its lone loss to Forest Hills. Bishop Guilfoyle (11-3, 10-2) has claimed six straight conference victories.
Windber at Portage: The top two teams in the WestPAC North battle for first place in the section. Both squads are 5-0 in section play and riding five-game winning streaks into the pivotal game. Portage (11-1, 5-0) and Windber (10-3, 5-0) split last year’s meetings, with each team winning on the road.
Tuesday
Boys basketball
Windber at Portage: Second place in the WestPAC North will be at stake in this contest. Portage (11-2, 3-1) is off to one of its best starts in recent memory. Windber (7-5, 3-1) seeks a key victory on the road.
All five of Windber’s losses have come to Berlin Brothersvalley, North Star and Shade, which have a combined 36-3 mark.
Wrestling
Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge: The Lions are the defending LHAC champions with an 8-0 mark in the league. At 8-1, the Hilltoppers are in second place. Forest Hills knocked off Westmont Hilltop earlier this season, so the three teams could be tri-champions if Westmont Hilltop prevails.
Wednesday
Boys basketball
Westmont Hilltop at Greater Johnstown: Two of the top three teams in the LHAC battle for positioning in a city contest. Greater Johnstown (13-1, 9-1) is in second place while Westmont Hilltop (12-2, 8-2) possesses third place.
Friday
Boys basketball
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic at Richland: The Rams (10-2, 7-2) host the first-place Marauders (11-1, 10-0). Richland is currently holding onto the fourth and final spot in the LHAC playoff chase.
Girls basketball
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Berlin Brothersvalley: The WestPAC South will likely be decided between these Somerset County squads or Shade. Shanksville-Stonycreek won the first meeting, 44-37, over the defending state champions. The same two teams met four times last year, including in a PIAA Class A semifinal.
Boys-girls basketball
Windber at Conemaugh Township: The bordering schools meet in a girls-boys doubleheader in Davidsville. At 6 p.m., the girls will take the court, followed by the boys contest at 7:30. The Windber boys (48-47) and girls (60-51) swept the twinbill on Jan. 3 at home.
Saturday
Girls basketball
Portage vs. Hollidaysburg, at St. Francis: The Mustangs meet a potential Class AAAAA playoff opponent in a 1 p.m. game in Loretto. Hollidaysburg (9-4) won last year’s meeting, 46-40, at Mount Aloysius.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.