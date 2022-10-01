The Johnstown Tomahawks consistently have built leads throughout the early part of the North American Hockey League season.
And, Johnstown also has had an unfortunate knack of squandering the good fortune.
The trend continued on Saturday night in the Tomahawks' home opener in front of 1,890 fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The Tomahawks held a two-goal advantage in the second period only to see the Philadelphia Rebels tally three straight goals, including Greg Spitznagel’s power-play tally 1:43 into overtime. The Rebels edged the Tomahawks 4-3 as Johnstown remained stuck at one win through seven games (1-4-2).
“I thought we played a fine game and gave ourselves a chance to win again,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “This has kind of been our MO this year. We’ve been in these games. The last three games we’ve had leads and let them go away in the third period. We’ve got to find a way to stop (opponents) there.”
Johnstown led late at Northeast on Sept. 23, only to watch the Generals tie the game with 9 seconds left and win 4-3 in overtime. The next night, the Tomahawks led Northeast 2-1 but gave up three straight goals and fell 4-2.
On Saturday, Johnstown led 2-1 after one period and 3-1 when defenseman Tyler Desrochers scored 2:48 into the second period. Philadelphia scored once in the second period, third period and OT to win.
“I think the guys that have played here have got to play a little better, all the way around,” Letizia said. “We’re giving guys opportunities and we need more from them.
“We’re not going to win when we’re giving up four goals a game.”
The Tomahawks took a 1-0 advantage late in the first as Johnny Ulicny converted on a 2-on-1 rush with Anthony Galante.
Ulicny skated along the right wing and made a cross-ice pass to Galante in the slot. Galante pushed the puck back to Ulicny who beat goaltender Jakub Krbecek on his glove side at 17:39.
But before the goal even was announced, Philadelphia’s Trevor Burns answered 16 seconds later to tie the game at 1-all with his first goal.
Defenseman Will Bowman put in a shot from the point with 8 seconds remaining in the first period to give the Tomahawks a 2-1 lead at the break. Watching Bowman score from a suite in the War Memorial were his grandfather, hall of fame former NHL coach/GM Scott Bowman and Will's father Stan Bowman, another Stanley Cup winner.
“All the energy was there in the first,” Letizia said. “We scored first. They come right back. We were able to get one towards the end of the first to get back on the right side.”
Johnstown extended the lead to 3-1 after a 4-on-4 goal by DesRochers, who rejoined the Tomahawks this week.
Philadelphia’s Klaus Jogi netted his third of the season by converting on a breakaway against Matt O’Donnell at 7:51 of the middle period.
Kris Samitis tied it at 11:41 of the third, and Spitznagel scored on a 4-on-3 advantage with a shot from the top of the circles in the slot.
“We score a nice one in the second to make it 3-1,” Letizia said. “A turnover in the offensive zone leads to a breakaway. The third period, the puck finds a way to go in.
“Penalty in overtime. It’s tough, a 4-on-3 in overtime,” Letizia said. “A shot goes right in. We have to find a way to keep them out of the net.”
Notes: Renown Pittsburgh vocalist Jeff Jimerson of NHL Penguins fame performed both the Canada and U.S. anthems. … The Tomahawks wore dark blue uniforms with Hockeyville scripted across the front and 2015 on the shoulder. The sweaters commemorated Johnstown’s winning the inaugural Kraft Hockeyville USA contest seven years ago and hosting a NHL exhibition game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning on Sept. 29, 2015.
