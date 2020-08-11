The WestPAC voted 8-6 at Tuesday’s meeting to move the first and second varsity football games to the end of the regular season.
Teams are slated to play a nine-game schedule. There will be no Appalachian Bowl, which pits the champions from the Heritage and WestPAC, or any of the crossover games between the two leagues in Week 10. Ligonier Valley won all four Appalachian Bowls since the game was introduced in 2016.
The first official practice will land on Aug. 24 with the first games to kick off on Sept. 11. Games originally scheduled from Week 3 through 9 will remain intact.
Also, the USSCO Federal Credit Union donated a $1,000 check to the conference, which will be used to host the league’s golf tournament on Sept. 16 at Somerset Country Club. The field will feature golfers from seven WestPAC schools.
