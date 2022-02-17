Northern exposure will be evident in the WestPAC basketball championship doubleheader on Friday night at Pitt-Johnstown’s Sports Center.
The girls and boys conference titles will be decided during a pair of all-North Section contests.
The WestPAC girls championship will feature North Section winner Portage (18-4) against section runner-up Windber (20-3) at 6 p.m.
The WestPAC boys title game will include North winner Portage (22-1) and section runner-up Conemaugh Township (19-2) at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re excited for the opportunity. We’ll have a good community following,” said Windber girls coach Cory Pavlosky, whose Ramblers are the defending conference champs.
“Hopefully we’ll have our student section there. Everybody wants to get that UPJ experience, play in front of the crowd and have people on the balcony watching.”
Windber earned its spot in the final by defeating South Division champion Berlin Brothersvalley 52-47 in overtime in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the Mountaineers’ gymnasium on Wednesday.
Senior Gina Gaye scored a team-high 20 points as the Ramblers extended their winning streak to 15 games with a hard-fought decision against Berlin Brothersvalley.
“It was do-or-die as far as a shot at the conference title,” Pavlosky said. “They worked together. They were composed and did what was necessary to get the job done.”
The Portage girls advanced via a 52-34 victory over visiting Shanksville-Stonycreek in Wednesday’s semifinal. The Mustangs made eight 3-point field goals, including five by junior Ari Wozniak, who had a game-high 19 points.
“We had a great one, two or three weeks ago,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said of a season split in two games against Windber. “Cory (Pavlosky) said, ‘I’ll see you in a couple weeks.’ I said, ‘I hope so.’
“We know what we got with them,” Hudak said. “They’re a great team. I’m happy for us.
“I’m happy for the WestPAC North. Our last hurrah in the WestPAC. Great to end it at UPJ.”
Portage will join the Heritage Conference in 2022-23.
Hudak’s team defeated visiting Windber 43-35 on Jan. 10.
The Ramblers edged the visiting Mustangs 48-46 in overtime on Feb. 1.
“With Coach Hudak, he always puts up a very tough team,” Pavlosky said. “Every single year, he has a great approach to the game of basketball. We expect one of those high-caliber ballgames like we just were in with Berlin.
“Fast, physical. They want to get up and down the court fast like we do.”
The Windber girls have won WestPAC titles in 2021, 2019 and 2011. Portage took the crown in 2020, 2014 and 2013.
The North Section runner-up Conemaugh Township boys built an early advantage at Berlin Brothersvalley and held off a fourth-quarter charge by the two-time defending WestPAC champion Mountaineers in a 68-57 semifinal round win on Wednesday.
North Section winner Portage pulled away from South runner-up Shanksville-Stonycreek 85-39 in their Wednesday semifinal.
“We’ve got to run them off the 3-point line and try to do a little better job on (Portage senior Kaden) Claar than we did the last time,” Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said. “(Assistant) Coach (Fred Mainhart) and I will pull an all-nighter like we’re studying for finals and we’ll try to put a game plan in.”
Portage won 65-61 at Conemaugh Township on Jan. 29. The Indians beat the host Mustangs 64-60 in overtime on Feb. 8.
“Portage is a great team. We had two really close games with them,” said Conemaugh Township junior Tanner Shirley, who had 23 points in the semifinal win at Berlin. “We know they’re really good.”
Claar scored 19 points, and Mason Kargo and Andrew Miko each had 15 points in the Mustangs’ semifinal round win over Shanksville.
“We both are familiar with each other,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “The two games have been battles down to the wire. It’s going to come down to who plays better Friday night.
“I’m hoping our guys learned something from the last game. I’m sure their guys learned something.”
Conemaugh Township’s boys have won WestPAC championships in 2019, 2014, 2012 and 2008.
The Portage boys have never won a WestPAC title.
Kargo said his players are excited to compete on the Sports Center floor for the first time.
“We’ve never played at UPJ,” Kargo said. “We’ve played at the Mount (Aloysius) and at St. Francis. We never played at UPJ and they’re looking forward to the experience.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
