With 25 returning lettermen and 10 starters back on both offense and defense, Berlin Brothersvalley could have the upper hand this season in the WestPAC.
“On paper, Berlin would seem to be the team to beat this year in the WestPAC,” new Portage coach Marty Slanoc said. “With so many of their starters having three years experience, they are going to be tough.”
The Mountaineers finished with a 10-2 mark, falling to Chestnut Ridge, 41-20, in the District 5 Class AA title game.
While do-everything back Cole Blubaugh has graduated, an impressive cast of characters returning for Berlin includes talented senior Matt Spochart, who rushed for 1,047 yards on 29 carries and scored 15 touchdowns. Also among the 19 seniors on the Mountaineers squad are Preston Foor and Isaac Etris.
“We can’t rest on our laurels,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said. “We understand that we have to take it one game at a time.”
• Windber stakes its claim to WestPAC contention with its top three rushers back from last season, along with junior Aiden Gray returning at quarterback.
Gray passed for 687 yards, going 50 of 96 for Coach Matt Grohal and the Ramblers, who were 6-5 last season, and fell 28-14 in the District 5 Class A first-round to
Northern Bedford.
In the backfield, sophomore John Shuster opened his career at Windber by running for 1,472 yards on 250 carries, and finished as the area’s fourth-leading rusher.
Also back for the Ramblers is junior Dylan Tomlinson, who added 79 carries for 556 yards, while senior James Shearman provided 340 yards on 34 rushes for the single-wing Ramblers.
• Marty Slanoc takes over for long-time Portage coach Gary Gouse.
The Mustangs (8-3) won the WestPAC title last year with their losses coming against Berlin Brothersvalley, Ligonier Valley in the Appalachian Bowl and Purchase Line in the opening round of the District 5 Class A playoffs.
Top rusher Gabe Forst (939 yards on 101 carries) and quarterback Connor Price (576 on 69) have graduated, but Scott Bernardinelli (509 on 91) and Oren Heidler (226 on 27) will be back for Portage, which has 13 returning lettermen, including four starters on offense and six back on defense.
Sophomore Andrew Miko or senior Koby Kargo will move into the quarterback slot. Junior Kaden Claar and senior Payton Zatek will be the quarterbacks’ top two returning targets at receiver, while Marcos Douglas will be at tight end.
The leading tackler, senior Corey Sossong, returns at linebacker.
“Our kids realize that it’s their team and understand what it is that they need to do in order to be successful,” Slanoc said.
• Returning for Coach Don Fyfe and Shade (5-7) this season is the talented senior tandem of quarterback Braden Adams and receiver Vince Fyock.
Adams threw for 1,589 yards on a 108-for-170 performance.
Fyock, also the Panthers leading scorer with 114 points, and tackler with 120, had 56 catches for 1,080 yards receiving.
The Panthers’ victories came against Conemaugh Valley, Blacklick Valley, Conemaugh Township, Ferndale and North Star.
• Conemaugh Township finished the 2019 season with a 3-6 record, its victories coming against Blacklick Valley, Ferndale and Conemaugh Valley.
There are 20 returning lettermen with eight starters back on offense and 10 on defense for coach Tony Penna Jr.
The Indians return a pair of underclassmen who got playing experience at quarterback last season – junior Jackson Byer (64 of 157 for 583 yards) and sophomore Tanner Shirley (34 of 61 for 395).
Conemaugh Township’s top four receivers all return – senior Tyler Poznanski (29 catches for 323 yards), junior Brady Kist (17 for 264), Shirley (14 for 211) and Byer (14 for 155).
Leading rusher Seth Rosey, who had 662 yards on 150 carries, is back for his senior year.
• Meyersdale had an impressive 9-2 campaign in 2019, falling to Berlin Brothersvalley 49-7 in the first round of the District 5 Class AA playoffs after having beaten the Mountaineers 28-14 during the regular season.
The Red Raiders have just three returning starters on both offense and defense for 2020.
“We have a lot of youngsters who will be on the field and they are hungry and driven,” third-year coach Ryan Donaldson said.
Devin Kretchman (1,071 yards on 179 carries) and Drake Gindlesperger (336 on 55), Meyersdale’s top two rushers last season, have both graduated, along with quarterback Mahlon Reese.
Returning are senior quarterback Briar Sheets, who started the first three games in 2019 when Reese was injured, and John Harvey, the Raiders’ leading receiver last year (13 receptions for 287 yards).
• Blacklick Valley finished the 2019 season with a 3-7 record for third-year coach Rich Price. The victories came against North Star, Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale.
The Vikings have 12 returning lettermen, with six starters back on offense and seven on defense.
Rudy Lanzendorfer, Nate Schilling and Kolten Szymusiak, all juniors, will lead the way for the Vikings, who will depend on the senior leadership of Jack Wurm, Josh Little, Dillon Gongloff, Christian Kanich and Jake Napolitano.
The team strengths include work ethic and improved strength due to commitment to the off-season lifting program, Price said. Possible areas of concern are depth and inexperience at certain positions.
• Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale have formed a co-op for the 2020 season and have a combined roster of 41 players.
The Blue Jays (0-10) didn’t have a win during the 2019 season and had to forfeit four games, while the Yellow Jackets (2-8) victories came against Conemaugh Valley and North Star.
Ferndale had five returning starters on both offense and defense, and Conemaugh Valley was to return eight starters on offense and nine on defense before the co-op, which will be coached by second-year Blue Jays coach Matt Kent while first-year Ferndale coach Chuck Bell will serve as an assistant.
Blue Jays junior running back/free safety Logan Kent rushed for 395 yards and had 48 tackles, junior running back Nick Heltzel had 310 yards and 230 receiving yards and junior quarterback Noah Heltzel passed for 179 yards and rushed for 137 in six games last year.
Ferndale senior tight end/linebacker Justin Mitchell had six catches for 79 yards and 43 tackles with 1 1/2 sacks, while junior tight end/defensive end Bruce Moore had 21 tackles and 11/2 sacks in 2019.
• New North Star coach Bob Landis takes over from Wes Berkebile, whose team finished last season with a 2-8 record. The team hasn’t had a winning record since 2013.
Last year, the Cougars had victories over Conemaugh Valley and Conemaugh Township.
Senior Ty Maluchnik returns in the backfield for North Star, having rushed for 754 yards on 144 carries. Junior quarterback Kyle Price suffered an injury that will force him to miss this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.