The WestPAC boys and girls basketball semifinal round will begin with four games on Wednesday night.
In the girls semifinal round, North Section second-place Conemaugh Township (11-10) will visit South winner Meyersdale (15-7) at 7 p.m. South second-place Shade (14-8) will travel to North winner Windber (16-6) at 6 p.m.
In the boys semifinal round, North second-place Conemaugh Township (15-6) will visit South winner Rockwood (13-8) at 7 p.m. South second-place Turkeyfoot Valley (14-7 prior to Tuesday) will travel to North winner Windber (19-3) at 7:30 p.m.
The boys and girls semifinal winners will advance to the WestPAC title games on Friday at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center. The girls championship will begin at 6 p.m, with the boys title game to follow at 7:30.
