The WestPAC released its all-conference team members for winter sports.
In boys basketball, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Cole Blubaugh, Elijah Sechler and Will Spochart; Blacklick Valley’s Dominic DiPaolo; Conemaugh Township’s Tyler Poznanski; Conemaugh Valley’s Jake Richards; Ferndale’s Chance Kelly; Meyersdale’s Mahlon Reese; North Star’s Andy Zuchelli; Portage’s Preston Rainey; Rockwood’s Will Latuch; Salisbury-Elk Lick’s Chase Jones; Shade’s Vince Fyock and Kaden Koleszarik; Shanksville-Stonycreek’s CJ Salsgiver; Turkeyfoot Valley’s Tanner Colflesh and Windber’s Chase Vargo were named.
In girls basketball, the league team consisted of: Berlin Brothersvalley’s Lexi Yanosky; Blacklick Valley’s Maria McConnell; Conemaugh Township’s Alyssa Nail; Conemaugh Valley’s Hailey Stiffler; Ferndale’s Libby Kinsey; Meyersdale’s Lauren Kretchman; North Star’s Steph Emert; Portage’s Kara Dividock, Abbi Riskus and Lauren Shaffer; Rockwood’s Kaitlyn Wheatley; Shade’s Morgan Zimmerman; Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Hannah Platt, Josie Snyder and Rylee Snyder; Turkeyfoot Valley’s Payj Hostetler and Windber’s Alayna Elliott.
Rifle team members were comprised of Berlin Brothersvalley’s Graham Hoover; Conemaugh Township’s Haley Fetterman, Ruby Korenoski and Logan Marisa; Meyersdale’s Tristan Donica, Samantha Schrock and Lindsey Robertson; North Star’s Elissa Barron, Marshall Fetsko and Nicole Rininger; Portage’s Rhianna Benton; Rockwood’s Kelly Hearn; Salisbury-Elk Lick’s Titus Squier; Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Abigail Knapp and Turkeyfoot Valley’s Katelyn Pepe.
Wrestlers included: Berlin Brothersvalley’s Brady Boburchock, Gabe Latuch and Tristan Pugh; Conemaugh Township’s Austin Blackner; Meyersdale’s Nick Ackerman, Austin Broadwater, Trevor Donaldson, Drake Gindlesperger, Jonah Smith and Jalen Stephens; North Star’s Eli Brougher, Nathan Pelesky, Logan Reffner, Bryce Salyers and Alec Supanick and Portage’s Jonathan Wolford.
