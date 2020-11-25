The WestPAC released its all-conference team members for fall sports.
In football, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Brady Boburchock, Isaac Etris, Preston Foor, Tuck Hillegass, Shane Spano and Will Spochart; Nate Schilling and Kolten Szymusiak of Blacklick Valley; Conemaugh Township’s Jackson Byer and Seth Rosey; Cameron Lauer and Justin Mitchell of Conemaugh Valley; Meyersdale’s Hunter Beal and Daulton Sellers; Carter Weible and Ethan Yoder of North Star; Portage’s Corey Sossong and Payton Zatek; Michael Craycraft and Kaden Koleszarik of Shade and Windber’s Gino Flori, J.J. Hileman, John Shuster and Dylan Tomlinson were named.
Conemaugh Township’s Jack Ankeny, Austin Ricotta, Sam Sharbaugh and Grace Thomas; Logan Angus and Casey Cruse of Conemaugh Valley; Ferndale’s Brady Tomechak; David Griffith of North Star; Portage’s Austin Gentile; Chase Bouras and Vileska Gelpi of Rockwood and Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Gavin Fritz were golf honorees.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Keegan Huston and Elijah Sechler; A.J. Smolen and Herman Zilch of Conemaugh Township; North Star’s Shiloh Eagleson and Garrett Huzsec; Tyler Harrold, Gabe Latuch, Jack Pletcher, Rodrigo Renteria, Tycho van der Meer and Andrew Weaver of Rockwood; Windber’s Noah Krause, Ryan Pudliner, Brady Smith and Nick Vasas were selected in boys soccer.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Adrianna Guindon and Rayne Stoltzfus; Emily Roman and Chloe Shaulis of Conemaugh Township; North Star’s Zoe Dean-Neil and Alexis Scott; Lindsay Beeman, Allison Harrold, Haley Johnson and Leah Ritenour of Rockwood and Winber’s Kylie Ashbrook, Natalie Buza, Lindsey Custer and Alexis James were honored on the girls soccer team.
In girls volleyball, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Grace Dorcon; Maciah Holsopple and Madison Showalter of Conemaugh Township; Conemaugh Valley’s Anna Gunby; Libby Kinsey of Ferndale; Meyersdale’s Jaden Blough; Sydnee Ashbrook of North Star; Portage’s Kayley Sossong; Kendra Kalp of Rockwood; Salisbury-Elk Lick’s Emily Abraham; Cassie Mauger, Jenna Muha and Taylor Rapsky of Shade; Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Elizabeth Salsgiver and Amanda Cominsky of Windber were selected.
