The Western Pennsylvania Athletic Conference (WestPAC) announced its all-league performers for the 2021-22 winter season recently.
In boys basketball, Berlin Brothersvalley's Ryan Blubaugh and Tyler Miller, Cody Williams of Blacklick Valley, Conemaugh Township's Jackson Byer, Tanner Shirley and Jon Updyke, Logan Kent of Conemaugh Valley, Ferndale's Bruce Moore, Elijah Miller of Meyersdale, North Star's Brock Weimer, Portage's Kaden Claar, Gavin Gouse, Mason Kargo and Andrew Miko, Rockwood's Will Latuch, Daulton Sellers of Salisbury-Elk Lick, Shanksville-Stonycreek's Braden Adams and Logan McCall, Kameron Kemp of Turkeyfoot Valley and Windber's Keith Charney were selected.
Berlin Brothersvalley's Peyton Grenke and Grace Sechler, Morgan Slebodnick of Blacklick Valley, Conemaugh Township's Mya Poznanski, Emma Grecek of Conemaugh Valley, Ferndale's Angelina Wagner, Zoe Hetz of Meyersdale, North Star's Cenley Miller, Sydni Sossong, Maryn Swank and Arianna Wozniak of Portage, Rockwood's Kaitlyn Pletcher, Jenna Muha of Shade, Shanksville-Stonycreek's Sam Creamer and Liz Salsgiver, Payj Hostetler of Turkeyfoot Valley and Windber's Mariah Andrews, Gina Gaye, Harmony Jablon and Rylee Ott were honored in girls basketball.
Hannah Miller of Berlin Brothersvalley, Conemaugh Township's Gabi Klingenberg, Ruby Korenoski and Sierra LaPorta, Cathleen Deal of Meyersdale, North Star's Elissa Barron and Nicole Rininger, Nathan Moore of Portage, Rockwood's Kelly Hearn, Emily Daniels of Shanksville-Stonycreek and Turkeyfoot Valley's Robert Tusky were rifle selections.
In wrestling, Berlin Brothersvalley's Hunter Cornell, Cory Jose, Cody Kimmel, Grant Mathias, Landon Ulderich and Harrison Weigle, Conemaugh Township's Austin Blackner, Tristen Hawkins, Dylan Hovanec, Colten Huffman, Mason Jedrzejek and Ryan Thomas, Trevor Donaldson and Kyle Robertson of Meyersdale and North Star's Cameron Snoeberger and Tim Tretter were named to the all-conference squad.
