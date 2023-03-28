The WestPAC named its winter sports all-conference selections in boys and girls basketball, wrestling and rifle.
The all-conference selections, submitted by each school, follow:
Boys basketball
Blacklick Valley’s Alex Reba; Conemaugh Township Area’s Alex Gregory, Tanner Shirley and Jon Updyke; Conemaugh Valley’s Bryton Yackulich; Ferndale Area’s Ian Conway; Meyersdale Area’s Malachi Carr; North Star’s Brady Weimer; Rockwood Area’s Zeke Foy and Will Latuch; Salisbury-Elk Lick’s Daulton Sellers; Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Logan McCall; Turkeyfoot Valley’s Chris Kozlowski and Bryce Nicholson; and Windber Area’s Blake Klosky, Grady Klosky, Jonah Oyler and John Shuster.
Girls basketball
Blacklick Valley’s Kristin Szymusiak; Conemaugh Township Area’s Jenna Brenneman, Ava Byer and Mya Poznanski; Conemaugh Valley’s Delanie Davison; Ferndale Area’s Angelina Wagner; Meyersdale Area’s Zoe Hetz and Amelia Kretchman; North Star’s Grace Metz; Rockwood Area’s Mollie Wheatley; Shade’s Hailee Chapman and Jenna Muha; Turkeyfoot Valley’s Ava Hair; and Windber Area’s Kaylie Gay, Harmony Jablon, Alexis James and Rylee Ott.
Rifle
Berln Brothersvalley’s Samantha Hayman; Conemaugh Township Area’s Lydia Boring, Noah Lehman and Sierra LaPorta; Meyersdale Area’s Kyle Smith; North Star’s Nicole Rinninger; Rockwood Area’s Alyssa Hunt; Salisbury-Elk Lick’s Nolan Easton; and Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Owen Boozer.
Wrestling
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Braden Durst, Grant Mathias, Landon Ulderich and Logan Webreck; Conemaugh Township Area’s Tristen Hawkins; Meyersdale Area’s Sam Deist; and North Star’s Thanyal Miller.
