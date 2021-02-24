The Portage Area High School boys basketball team faces a familiar scenario in a different role as the WestPAC semifinal round playoffs begin on Thursday.
Once again, the Mustangs will face a tough Shade team.
This time, however, their roles have changed as Portage won its first WestPAC North Section crown and will host the South Section second-seeded Panthers.
“We’re really excited for the opportunity. Last year we played at Shade,” said Portage coach Travis Kargo, whose 16-1 team went 10-0 in the section. “They were the 1 and we were the North 2. The roles are reversed.
"We’re excited for the opportunity to continue playing. I think our kids have responded to making the most out of every opportunity during this crazy year."
Senior Preston Rainey (16.8 points a game), junior Kaden Claar (16), sophomore Andrew Miko (9.1) and sophomore Mason Kargo (8.2) each average 8 or more points a game for the Mustangs.
Shade is 12-5, 9-3 in the section. Senior all-state player Vince Fyock scored 57 points in his past two games, 24 in a win over Meyersdale on Monday. Vince Adams netted 50 points in his past two outings for coach Wade Fyock.
20-win Mountaineers
South winner Berlin Brothersvalley (20-1, 11-0) will host North runner-up Conemaugh Township (11-3, 9-3) in the other boys semifinal.
“Berlin is one of the best teams in the area,” Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said after his Indians clinched a semifinal berth with a 52-51 win over visiting Windber on Monday. “If you want to measure yourself against top competition, it doesn’t get any better than Berlin.”
Berlin senior guard Elijah Sechler (20.3 points a game) is a Pitt-Johnstown recruit. Senior Abe Countryman (14.1 points, 8.1 rebounds) and senior Will Spochart (10 points) are veterans. Berlin defeated Shade 65-61 in last year’s title game.
Conemaugh Township senior Tyler Poznanski (20.5 points, 6.2 rebounds) and junior Jackson Byer (14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds) top the Indians’ scoring.
The South top-seeded Shanksville-Stonycreek girls will host the North runner-up Portage, and North top-seeded Windber will host South runner-up Berlin Brothersvalley in the other girls semifinal.
All Thursday games will begin at 7 p.m.
The championship round will be held on Saturday at Windber High School, with the girls playing at 2 p.m. and the boys competing at 4:30 p.m.
‘Quick, guard-oriented’
“I know they’re a quick, guard-oriented team. They’re well-coached,” Shanksville coach Robert Snyder said of facing the Mustangs. “They get after it on both sides of the floor, defensively and offensively.”
Shanksville had both cousins Josie Snyder and Rylee Snyder surpass the career 1,000-point mark in games last week.
“I think we’re trending in the right direction,” Coach Snyder said. “We’ve had some good battles during the regular season which will make us stronger for these moments. We’re getting crisp. We’re cleaning things up.”
Portage won its first 13 games of the season before dropping two straight to Richland (51-38) and Windber (49-30), then bouncing back with a victory over Westmont Hilltop on Friday (54-50).
Junior Lauren Shaffer (10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds a game), sophomore Arianna Wozniak (8.3, 5.0) and sophomore Maddy Hudak (7.8) lead the Mustangs, who defeated Shanksville 56-48 in last year’s WestPAC title game.
Windber had won its first 14 games of the season until Shanksville edged the host Ramblers 47-45 on Saturday. Coach Cory Pavlosky’s team is 15-1, 10-0 after a victory over Conemaugh Township on Wednesday.
The Ramblers are led by junior Gina Gaye (12.6 points a game) and senior Amanda Cominsky (12.2 points, 12.2 rebounds a game).
The Berlin girls are 11-8 with a 10-2 section mark. Kylie DeArmitt, Gracie Sechler and Jenny Countryman are among the team leaders.
