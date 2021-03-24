The WestPAC released its all-league teams in the winter sports consisting of boys and girls basketball, rifle and wrestling.
In boys basketball, Berlin Brothersvalley's Abe Countryman, Elijah Sechler and Will Spochart, Michael Frank of Blacklick Valley, Conemaugh Township's Jackson Byer and Tyler Poznanski, Logan Kent of Conemaugh Valley, Ferndale's Justin Mitchell, Meyersdale's Gabe Kretchman, Drew Lane of North Star, Portage's Kaden Claar and Preston Rainey, Will Latuch of Rockwood, Salisbury-Elk Lick's Daulton Sellers, Shade's Vince Fyock and Kaden Koleszarik, Shanksville-Stonycreek's Luke Reedy, Blake Nicholson of Turkeyfoot Valley and Windber's Keith Charney were selected.
Berlin Brothersvalley's Kylie DeArmitt and Gracie Sechler, Blacklick Valley's Emily Marines, Chloe Shaulis of Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley's Anna Gunby, Libby Kinsey of Ferndale, Meyersdale's Lauren Kretchman, North Star's Steph Emert, Portage's Lindsey Sease and Lauren Shaffer, Rockwood's Maggie Hay, Shade's Taylor Rapsky, Shanksville-Stonycreek's Josie Snyder and Rylee Snyder, Turkeyfoot Valley's Payj Hostetler and Windber's Amanda Cominsky, Gina Gaye and Rylee Ott were honored in girls basketball.
Dalton Maust of Berlin Brothersvalley, Conemaugh Township's Haley Fetterman, Sierra LaPorta and Ruby Korenoski, Erik Baker of Meyersdale, North Star's Elissa Barron and Nicole Rinninger, Abby Thrower of Portage, Rockwood's Kelly Hearn, Shanksville-Stonycreek's Annalina Brant and Turkeyfoot Valley's Aimma Miller earned spots on the all-league rifle squad.
In wrestling, Brady Boburchock and Grant Mathias of Berlin Brothersvalley, Conemaugh Township's Tristen Hawkins and Ryan Krassnoski, Austin Broadwater and Jalen Stephens of Meyersdale, North Star's Kolton Furry, Nathan Pelesky and Connor Yoder and Anthony Coukart and Braedan Oravecz of Portage were selected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.