The Western Pennsylvania Athletic Conference (WestPAC) announced its top spring performers for the 2023 season.
In baseball, Berlin Brothersvalley's Parker Black and Pace Prosser; Blacklick Valley's Josh Hessler and Ashton Younkin; Conemaugh Township's Colin Dinyar and Tanner Shirley; Conemaugh Valley's Jeremy Dietz and Caden Hody; Ferndale's Noah Hendershot and Josh Mitchell; Meyersdale's Braden Kretchman and Lars Murray; North Star's Glendon Griffith, Cayden Turner and Connor Yoder; Rockwood's Aaron Show, Max Trimpey and Hunter Whipkey; Shanksville-Stonycreek's Ian Fox and Christian Musser; Turkeyfoot Valley's Bryce Nicholson and Bryce Schmidt; and Windber's Lukas Oleksa and Andrew Scalia were selected.
Berlin Brothersvalley's Mikaela Huston and Mckenzie Moore; Blacklick Valley's Hanna Bartoletti and Seneca McIntosh-Myers; Conemaugh Township's Callie Parker and Katie Troxell; Conemaugh Valley's Maddie Beiter, Delanie Davison and Katie Ledwich; Ferndale's Aubrielle Leverknight and Angelina Wagner; Meyersdale's Laurel Daniels, Izabella Donaldson, Shelby Hetz and Amber Long; North Star's Kaylee Brant and Grace Metz; Rockwood's Kalynne Ohler and Elika Pletcher; Shade's Tara Corradini; Turkeyfoot Valley's Savannah Hoover and Maleigha Younkin; and Windber's Aaliyah James and Lexie James were honored in softball.
In boys track and field, Berlin Brothersvalley's Caden Montgomery and Connor Montgomery; Blacklick Valley's Devin Blair; Conemaugh Township's Briar Berkey, Ethan Black, Cameron Dunn, Jackson Sotosky and Garrett Tunstall; Meyersdale's Nolan Easton, Dylan Hay, Levi Hersch, Bryson Hetz, Noah Kretchman and Tristin Ohler; Rockwood's Dustin Dran; Shade's Braxton Newman; and Windber's Tanner Barkley, Michael Dusack, Blake Klosky, Joe McKelvey and Garrett Page were recognized.
Berlin Brothersvalley's Alexis Fairman, Lana Fairman, Lynndee Ickes and Zoraeja Miller; Blacklick Valley's Tressa Fatula; Conemaugh Township's Kaylee Frederick, Lydia Hostetter, Ellie Hunsberger, Katrina McCann, Layla Overly, Natalie Simpson, Izzy Slezak, Ellie Speigle and Katie Wiley; Meyersdale's Jasmine Lasure; Rockwood's Alexa Lintz; Shade's Deborah Bozovich; and Windber's Camryn Brady, Riley Brubaker, Ariana Hall and Autumn Walz were picked in girls track and field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.