The WestPAC announced its all-league teams for the 2022 fall sports season in football, golf, boys and girls soccer and girl volleyball.
In football, Berlin Brothersvalley's Ryan Blubaugh, Cory Jose, Grant Mathias, Holby McClucas, Cody Kimmel and Pace Prosser, Conemaugh Township's Ethan Black and Tanner Shirley, Conemaugh Valley's Elijah Darr and Noah Graffius, Meyersdale's Collin Krause and Daulton Sellers, North Star's Cody Hause and Connor Yoder and Windber's Dominic Bifano, Jacob Hostetler, John Shuster and Luke Woodley were selected.
Conemaugh Township's Jack Ankeny, Alex Gregory, Sam Sharbaugh and Ben Steinbeck, Conemaugh Valley's Hayden Lucas, Ferndale's Caleb Fenton, North Star's Parker Scherer, Rockwood's Jonathan Felesky and Shanksville-Stonycreek's Alec Thiele were honored in golf.
In boys soccer, Berlin Brothersvalley's Logan McCall and Caden Montgomery, Conemaugh Township's Trenton Brenneman, Austin Elliott, Dylan Giffin, Declan Mainhart, Max Malicki and Jackson Sotosky, North Star's Jonathan Scott and Jason Wiencek, Rockwood's Davis Bruening, Davide Coveccia, Zeke Foy, Cole Hostetter, Jamison Ives and Max Trimpey and Windber's Bryson Costa and Cayden Thompson were mentioned.
Berlin Brothersvalley's Mikaela Huston and Morgan Twombly, Conemaugh Township's Ashlyn Fetterman, Izzy Slezak, Jordyn Snyder and Katie Wiley, North Star's Abby Barnick and Molly Gontis, Rockwood's Finnleigh Gould, Allison Harrold, Alyssa Hunt and Mollie Wheatley and Windber's Mariah Andrews, Riley Brubaker, Lindsey Custer, Lexie James, Rylee Ott and Anna Steinbeck were all-conference selections in girls soccer.
In girls volleyball, Berlin Brothersvalley's Jenny Countryman, Conemaugh Township's Alison Matera, Hannah Sodano and Hannah Swank, Conemaugh Valley's Bella Grecek, Ferndale's Alexis McKendree, Meyersdale's Amelia Kretchman, North Star's Anna Grandis, Rockwood's Brooke Snyder, Salisbury-Elk Lick's Grace Robertson, Shade's Jadeyn Gross and Jenna Muha and Windber's Meleiah Dusack were chosen.
