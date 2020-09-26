ALTOONA – Westmont Hilltop junior Alyssa Kush won her third consecutive District 6 Class AA singles tournament crown on Saturday at Mansion Park.
For the third straight year, Kush and Central Cambria senior Olivia Ratchford met in the 6-AA title match, with Kush prevailing each time, including by a 6-0, 6-0 score on Saturday.
Ratchford made her fourth straight finals appearance, also finishing as the District 6 runner-up as a freshman in 2017.
"It's definitely a big accomplishment," Kush said. "I love this opportunity to play for my school and win districts and go to states. Tennis is my favorite sport. I just love going to districts and having people there to support me. I'm just really happy that I got an opportunity to play this year and played so well today."
Kush had a dominant performance at Mansion Park. She did not drop a game in the district competition.
On Friday, Kush won her quarterfinal and semifinal round matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores in each. The trend continued in Saturday's title contest.
"I thought I definitely was serving really well," Kush said. "My first-serve percentage was pretty high. That helped me win some easy points off my serve. I thought I was hitting my backhand really well today.
"I tried coming to the net as much as possible because I feel comfortable volleying. Whenever I could, I tried to come to the net and take advantage that way."
The COVID-19 pandemic has altered how the PIAA Tournament will proceed, according to Alyssa's father, Mike Kush, a veteran Westmont Hilltop coach.
"Instead of the traditional 16 (players), they're only taking eight girls," Mike Kush said on Saturday. "Alyssa will play the District 7 champion on Nov. 4 at what right now is an undisclosed place. They'll announce the site later. If she wins that round, then they go to the semifinals and that would be in Hershey."
Alyssa Kush will continue to build on an impressive resume.
As a freshman she had a 19-0 record including regular-season matches and District 6 singles and team competition. Her only loss was in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Tournament that season.
Last year as a sophomore, Kush went 14-0 in the regular season and District 6 competition. She lost in the first round of the state tournament.
This year, Kush carries an 11-0 record into the PIAA event.
