ALTOONA – Westmont Hilltop junior Alyssa Kush, a two-time champion, will meet Central Cambria senior Olivia Ratchford in Saturday’s District 6 Class AA singles tournament title match at Mansion Park. Both players won quarterfinal and semifinal bouts on Friday. Kush and Ratchford will play in the finals for the third consecutive year, with Kush previously winning the past two titles.
Ratchford was also the runner-up in 2017 as a freshman. She defeated Central’s Tomi May 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Erin Talko 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Kush never dropped a game at Mansion Park. She topped Forest Hills’ Macie Poborski 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Central Cambria’s Corinne Markovich 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Saturday’s match begins at 10 a.m.
